Wizards look to stay hot at home, host Nets Saturday night

Coming off a win over the Hornets on Thursday night, the Wizards (16-31) will take on the Nets (20-26) Saturday at 8:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena in the second of six consecutive games at home. Washington will be coming off a day’s rest while Brooklyn will be playing on the second leg of a back-to-back, hosting the Bulls on Friday night.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 8:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Isaiah Thomas, G – Gary Payton II, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga, C – Ian Mahinmi

Nets: G – Kyrie Irving, G – Garrett Temple, F – Joe Harris, F – Taurean Prince, C – Jarrett Allen

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (groin injury – questionable), Jordan McRae (sprained right ankle – out), Moritz Wagner (sprained left ankle – out), John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out)

Nets: TBA

Storylines

Wizards rolling at Capital One Arena

After Thursday night’s win over the Hornets, the Wizards have now won five of their last six home games, dating back to January 4. Three of those five wins have come by 10 points or more, including the 14-point win over the Nuggets that started the run. Washington followed that game up with a 99-94 win over the Celtics and have since rattled off wins over the Hawks, Pistons and now the Hornets. In that time, the Wizards’ shooting numbers have been nearly identical on the road and at home: 47.6% from the field at home and 47.9% on the road, but the biggest difference has come on the boards. Washington is averaging 48.5 rebounds per game at Capital One Arena compared to 38.9 on the road since January 4.

On the season as a whole, the Wizards are 10-11 in their 21 home games – 8-5 at home against Eastern Conference opponents – compared to 6-20 on the road. Washington’s home hot streak comes at a good time: including Saturday, the Wizards will play their next five and eight of their next 10 games at Capital One Arena.

Wizards’ bigs nearing returns

At practice on Friday, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks provided injury updates on Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner.

“(Hachimura) had a good practice today,” Brooks said. “We’ll see…He definitely had a great practice today. He’s close. I’m hoping tomorrow (against Brooklyn), but if not tomorrow, the next day. We’re in no rush – we would love to have him back tomorrow. He’s looking great. He’s only had three or four practices…but today was another really good day. We would love to have him, but I don’t know yet…If he does play, for the next couple of games, it would probably be 15 minutes or so. No more than 20.”

Hachimura has missed the last 22 games after sustaining a groin injury against the Pistons on December 16. Excluding his injury-shortened game against Detroit, Hachimura is averaging 14.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Among rookies who have played at least 20 games this season, he ranks fourth in scoring and first in rebounding.

Also set to make his return to the court soon is Wagner, who has missed the last 24 games with a sprained left ankle. Prior to his injury, Wagner averaged 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game and played a key role in Washington’s bench rotation.

“I don’t think Monday, but you never know,” Brooks said. “It’s close. We’ve got a good three days break before the next game against Dallas on Friday.”

On Friday, the NBA announced that both Hachimura and Wagner will play for Team World in the 2020 Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday, Feb. 14 in Chicago.

Beal on a tear over the past five games

Bradley Beal enters Saturday game with the Nets have scored 30-plus points in each of the last five games. In those games, Beal is averaging 39.0 points per game, shooting 53.7% from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range. His scoring numbers are among the best in the league, but Beal’s biggest improvement this season has been his playmaking. Against Charlotte, Beal finished with nine assists, his sixth straight game with at least five assists, and is now averaging a career-high 6.4 assists per game.

“I think his passing is underrated,” Hornets forward Miles Bridges said after Thursday’s game. “We were trying to trap the ball screens and he was just finding everybody and making it easy for them to score. He's getting to the rack, getting fouls, I think he shot like 15 free throws. He pretty much killed us in every way – making threes, making mid-range. He had a great game tonight.”

As of late, Brooklyn has been a favorable matchup for Beal, who has scored 30-plus points in each of his last two games against the Nets and 20-plus in six of his last seven. Brooklyn’s defense has struggled as of late, giving up 116.6 points per game over their last eight games.