Wizards at Nets moved to TNT

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The NBA announced today that the Wizards at Nets contest scheduled for Tuesday, December 21, will be broadcast exclusively on TNT. The tip-off time will not change and is still slated for 7:30 p.m.

The Wizards currently own a 13-8 record and are tied with Miami and Milwaukee for the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. Washington’s 13 wins through the first 21 games of the season are the most since the 2014-15 campaign. Brooklyn currently sits atop the conference with a 15-6 record.