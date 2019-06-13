Wizards 2019 NBA Draft Workouts - 6/14/19

The Wizards will work out six 2019 NBA Draft prospects on Friday: Corey Davis (Houston), Jessie Govan (Georgetown), Jaylen Hands (UCLA), Lyle Hexom (Peru State), Jonathan Kasibabu (Fairfield), and VJ King (Louisville). Sekou Doumbouya (France) will also be in the building for a visit on Friday but will not work out on the court.

Corey Davis, Houston

Bio: Second player in Houston history with multiple seasons with 100+ 3-pointers made. Tied school single-season record with 37 games played. Ranked sixth in the American Athletic Conference with 17.0 points per game (2018-19). One of six players to compete in all 35 games. Started all but five games. Made at least one 3-pointer in all but three games, including 29 straight at one point, the third-longest streak in Houston single-season history (2017-18). Finished second in the league with a .869 free throw percentage. 2018-19 USBWA All-District VII Team. 2018-19 NABC All-District 25 First Team. 2018-19 The American First Team. Ranked ninth in The American with a .375 3-point percentage and tied for third with 3.0 treys per game.

Jessie Govan, Georgetown

Bio: Led the Hoyas in his senior season with 17.5 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game. Was named Second Team All-District 5 by the NABC, First Team All-District II by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), All-BIG EAST First Team. Scored 20+ points on 16 occasions. Posted nine double-doubles (2018-19). In his junior season was the first Hoya to average a double-double since Mike Sweetney had 22.8 ppg and 10.4 rpg in the 2002-03 season. Govan concluded his career at Georgetown ranking 12th all-time in scoring (1,664), seventh in rebounding (842) and 11th in blocked shots (140). A top-five finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. Was selected to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll nine times this season.

Jaylen Hands, UCLA

Bio: Averaged 12.1 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 64 career games (48 starts), through two seasons. Has scored in double figures in 40 games. Has reached the 20-point mark in eight games (twice as a freshman and six times as a sophomore). Earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors (2018-19). Led UCLA in free throw percentage (.780) and steals (44). Was second on the team in total shots made (158), 3-pointers made (66) and free throws made (85) [2018-19]. Led the Pac-12 in assists per game (6.1) and total assists (201) [2018-19]. Ranked No. 4 in the Pac-12 in assist-turnover ratio (1.9). His 27-point second half on Feb. 23 vs. Oregon marked the most points scored in one half by a UCLA player since Feb. 10, 2005, when Dijon Thompson scored 27 of his 39 points in the first half against Arizona State.

Lyle Hexom, Peru State

Bio: Hexom finished the 2018-19 season with nine NAIA Division I top ten rankings which included: third in blocks per game (2.4), third in total blocks (81), third in total three-point field goals made per game (111), third in total scoring (711), fourth in total rebounds (350), fourth in rebounds per game (8.1), fifth in three-point field goals made per game (8.147), fifth in three-point field goals made per game (3.3), fifth in total rebounds per game (10.3), and sixth in points per game (20.9). Hexom was the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Player of the Year. Played junior college ball at Northeast Nebraska and Saddleback in California. Omaha World-Herald NAIA/NCAA DIII All-Nebraska First Team.

Jonathan Kasibabu, Fairfield

Bio: Finished his career with 1,006 points and 740 rebounds, placing him among the school’s all-time leaders. Tallied six double-doubles during the 2018-19 season. Finished second in the MAAC for field goal percentage at .554 and ranked third in rebounding (2018-19). Played in all but one game as a junior. Scored in double-figures on 16 occasions (2017-18). Ranked among the conference leaders in both rebounding and blocked shots (2016-17). Was named the 2019 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Defensive Player of the Year. Became the school’s most recent 1,000-point scorer when he reached the coveted mark in the first round of the 2019 MAAC Men’s Basketball Championship. Was named the MAAC Student-Athlete of the Week on January 29, 2018.

V.J. King, Louisville

Bio: Appeared in 32 games (five starts) during the 2018-19 season. Scored five or more points in 10 games. Scored a season-high 17 points on12/5 vs. Central Arkansas. Scored in double figures in 14 games (2017-18). In his sophomore season, ranked fourth on the team in scoring with 8.6 points per game and was sixth on the team in three-point field goal percentage (.320). A team co-captain for the Cardinals (2018-19). He scored his 600th career point against Notre Dame. Earned All-ACC Academic honors in all three years at Louisville.

Sekou Doumbouya, France

Bio: Appeared in 39 games (15 starts) for the CSP Limoges during the 2018-19 season. Recorded double figures in eight games. Scored a season-high 34 points on 5/18/19. In Eurocup play, averaged 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.9 mpg. In wins, Doumbouya averaged 8.1 points on 52.6 percent shooting. Was a participant in the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Los Angeles, CA (2018). Doumbouya will be the youngest player in the 2019 NBA Draft. Made the 2016 U18 Euro Championship A All-Tournament Team.