Wizards 2019 NBA Draft Workouts - 6/13/19

The Wizards will work out two 2019 NBA Draft prospects on Thursday: Keldon Johnson (Kentucky) and Cameron Lard (Iowa State).

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Bio: Started 36 of 37 games played. Ranked third on the team in scoring (13.5 points per game) and rebounding (5.9) and second with 45 made 3-pointers. Scored in double figures in 26 games, including seven games with 20 or more. Had four double-doubles, second on the team. UK was 6-0 when he made three or more 3-pointers. Averaged 14.6 points and 5.7 boards while shooting 48.9 percent in UK’s 12 games against Associated Press Top 25 opponents. Scored a career-high 27 points to go along with seven rebounds against Tennessee State. Was tabbed the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year by the league’s coaches. Was also an All-SEC Second Team and All-Freshman Team selection. Basketball Times All-Freshman First Team. Three-time SEC Freshman of the Week pick. Snared a career-high 17 rebounds to go along with eight points and a career-high five assists in a home win over Auburn. The 17 rebounds were the most under John Calipari in an SEC game. His brother Kaleb plays basketball at Georgetown University.

Cameron Lard, Iowa State

Bio: Saw action in 24 games (zero starts) during his sophomore season. Reached double figures in four games and had two games with at least three blocked shots. Was second on team with 29 blocks. Finished the 2018-19 season with a team-high 17 dunks. Saw action in 29 games, making 16 starts in his initial season at ISU (2017-18). Was second in the Big 12 in field goal percentage (.601), third in blocks (2.2) and fourth in rebounds (8.1. Led the Big 12 with 3.4 offensive rebounds per contest. Scored in double figures 21 times and pulled down double-digit rebounds eight times (2017-18). 2016-17: Redshirted after arriving at Iowa State in January.