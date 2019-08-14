Wizards name Jamison director of pro personnel

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have named Antawn Jamison as director of pro personnel and Laron Profit and John Carideo as scouts.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring Antawn back to the Wizards organization,” said Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard. “In addition to his strong feel for the game and basketball knowledge, he has always been a true professional and a dedicated worker. We look forward to him bringing those qualities to our front office.”

Jamison joins the Wizards’ front office after spending the past two seasons as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. He will work with vice president of pro personnel Johnny Rogers on the organization’s NBA and G League scouting as well as the team’s international scouting efforts.

Jamison played for the Wizards for six seasons (2004-10), posting averages of 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds and earning two All-Star selections with Washington. The 17-year NBA pro averaged 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 1,083 career games (864 starts) with Golden State, Dallas, Washington, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Jamison played collegiately at the University of North Carolina where he won the Wooden and Naismith Awards as the most outstanding college basketball player as a junior during the 1997-98 season. He was originally selected fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 1998 NBA Draft.

Profit, a four-year NBA veteran, enjoyed two stints with the Wizards (1999-01, 2004-05). During his NBA career, he appeared in 135 games (18 starts) and averaged 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds with the Wizards and Lakers. Originally selected 38th overall by Orlando out of the University of Maryland in the 1999 NBA Draft, Profit last served in the NBA in an assistant coach/player development role with the Magic from 2012-16.

Carideo spent the 2018-19 season as a pro and college scout with the Memphis Grizzlies. He previously worked as a scout with the New Orleans Pelicans (2014-16) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2016-18).