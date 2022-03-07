Wizards, MSE, KPMG, Giant Food and WTOP News Surprise Long-Time Wizards Play-By-Play Radio Host, Dave Johnson, with $100,000 Combined Donation to the National MS Society

WASHINGTON D.C. – Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and the NBA’s Washington Wizards hosted “MS Awareness Night” during tonight’s game against the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and made a surprise $25,000 donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in honor of the 25-year tenure of award-winning play-by-play radio host Dave Johnson to advance research to find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The donation was matched by KPMG, Giant Food and WTOP News for a combined total of $100,000. Additionally, Johnson has registered for Bike MS: Nation’s Capital Presented by KPMG, with the goal of achieving $25,000 in donations, and fans are encouraged to contribute to Dave Johnson’s fundraising page in increments of $25.

“Dave Johnson is the most beloved member of the Wizards and Monumental Sports family, and he is a relentless champion for raising awareness on the importance of finding a cure for MS,” said MSE Founder & CEO Ted Leonsis. “With this donation – and thanks to the great generosity of KPMG, Giant Food and WTOP News in matching our effort – we extend our full support behind Dave’s work and hope it will aid in moving the pursuit farther and faster towards a cure. We hope fans will also join in the effort and far surpass his Bike MS fundraising goal.”

Dave’s mother passed away due to complications with MS when he was a child and Dave learned of his own diagnosis just a few years ago. In partnership with the National MS Society and with the support of the DC area community, Dave is determined to fight the disease, continue doing the work that he loves, and find a cure for MS.

MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system. Symptoms vary from person to person and range from numbness and tingling to mobility challenges, blindness, and paralysis. An estimated one million people in the United States live with MS.

“KPMG has collaborated with the Greater DC-Maryland Chapter of the National MS Society and continues to support its efforts to raise awareness about MS, help those with MS live their best lives, and ultimately find a cure for this devastating disease,” Tim Gillis, KPMG Washington DC area Office Managing Partner, said. “Dave Johnson is an incredible role model, advocate, and of course, sports announcer in the DC community. KPMG is so proud to partner with Dave, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, Giant Food, and WTOP News to advance the MS Society’s efforts. We look forward to extending this partnership far past this event as we work towards the common goal of fighting MS.”

“Giant Food has been a part of our communities since 1936 and Dave Johnson has been a fixture in DC sports for more than 25 years. Dave is well known as one of the absolute best play-by-play radio hosts our region has ever heard. However, in addition to Dave’s award-winning voice and commentary, he is also a tremendous leader in our community, a dear friend, and a key member of the Giant Food family” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “Giant has been a proud partner of the MS Society for many years, an organization that does extraordinary work helping people in our community affected by MS live their best lives and funding research initiatives to end MS forever. We are honored to team up with Monumental Sports & Entertainment, KPMG, and WTOP to recognize Dave for his incredible contributions, and to offer our support to the MS Society to advance research and pursue a cure for Multiple Sclerosis.”

“I have been beyond fortunate to work with Dave at WTOP for over 30 years,” shared Joel Oxley Senior VP/General Manager, WTOP News. “He has been the best co-worker imaginable. Even more importantly he is a great friend. His energy and commitment to the DC community makes a difference in thousands of lives each year. There is no better way to honor his 25th season with the Wizards than to continue to support his efforts in helping people. Especially to help those with MS. Raising awareness and funds for research to battle MS by showing how it has impacted Dave and his family, and through this contribution, is a goal I know we all can get behind.”

“We are sincerely grateful for our partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment, KPMG, Giant Food and WTOP,” commented Chartese Berry, President of the Greater DC-Maryland Chapter of the National MS Society. “Their generosity and deep engagement are stellar examples of a community alliance with impact. Dave Johnson’s resilience and leadership are inspirational, and we will win with him on our team.”

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is America’s leading sports and entertainment family. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, please visit www.monumentalsports.com.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax, and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 146 countries and territories and has close to 227,000 people working in member firms around the world. To learn more, please visit www.kpmg.com.

About Giant Food Br>Since opening its first location over 85 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 83 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the way today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 159 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

About WTOP

WTOP Radio has served the Washington region since 1926 and has been Washington’s all-news radio station since 1969. WTOP is Washington’s top news source, serving the area 24/7/365 with news, traffic and weather. WTOP can be heard on 103.5 FM in the metro area, 107.7 FM in Stafford, Virginia and 103.9 FM in Frederick, Maryland. WTOP can also be heard on your Google Home or Alexa device as well as on the WTOP App. WTOP’s live stream and web content is also available on any device at WTOP.com. WTOP and its sister station Federal News Radio are owned by Hubbard Radio, LLC.

About National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, funds cutting-edge research, drives change through advocacy, and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. To learn more and get involved, please visit nationalMSsociety.org.