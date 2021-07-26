Wizards 2021 Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

The 2021 NBA Draft is just three days away, set to begin at 8:00 P.M. ET on Thursday night. Over the last month, the Wizards have held draft workouts and prospect interviews – and worked tirelessly to round out a big board and work toward a selection. Here, we take another look at how mock drafts from around the NBA media landscape predict the Wizards will use their first-round selection.

Washington will pick at number 15.

Note: The following is an aggregated list of predictions from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Washington Wizards.

ESPN ($) – Trey Murphy III (G – Virginia)

CBS Sports – Jalen Johnson (SF – Duke)

The Ringer – Moses Moody (SG/SF – Arkansas)

NBA Draft Net – Corey Kispert (SF/PF – Gonzaga)

The Athletic ($) – Corey Kispert (SF/PF – Gonzaga)

Fox Sports – James Bouknight (Wing – UCONN)

SI.com – Moses Moody (SG – Arkansas)

Tankathon – Corey Kispert (SF/PF – Gonzaga)

Bleacher Report – Chris Duarte (G/F – Oregon)

Yahoo! Sports – Corey Kispert (SF/PF – Gonzaga)