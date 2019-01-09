Wizards meet Sixers in D.C. to close home-and-home

After the Sixers defeated the Wizards Tuesday night in Philadelphia, both teams will face off in Washington on Wednesday. As part of a rare home-and-home, the Wizards will begin a three-game homestand before departing for London. The Wizards have won eight in a row at home against the Sixers. Wednesday marks the start of the second half of the season for Washington.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Trevor Ariza, F – Jeff Green, C – Thomas Bryant

Sixers: G – Ben Simmons, G – J.J. Redick, F – Jimmy Butler, F – Wilson Chandler, C – Joel Embiid

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left heel soreness – out), Markieff Morris (transient cervical neuropraxia – out)

Sixers: J.J. Redick (back– questionable) Markelle Fultz (thoracic outlet syndrome – out), Justin Patton (right foot surgery – out), Zhaire Smith (Jones fracture, left foot – out)

Storylines

Rematch from last night

The Wizards struggled mightily last night in Philadelphia, particularly with rebounding and withstanding the Sixers’ defensive pressure. Washington committed 17 turnovers that led to 22 points on the other end Tuesday and couldn’t keep Joel Embiid and co. off the boards, getting outrebounded 49-34. That contributed to a lopsided 58-40 difference in paint scoring, giving the Sixers high-percentage buckets en route to big runs. And while effort down low will be a key, so will be paying attention to the 3-point arc. Landry Shamet hit eight of the Sixers’ 17 3-pointers last night (Philly shot 51.5% from deep as a team) and will undoubtedly be highlighted in the game plan tonight.

Battling down low

Philadelphia is not exactly a prolific 3-point shooting team, and while the Wizards will have to respect their ability to hit from deep, winning down low is the biggest key to bouncing back with a win tonight. Washington showed how they can win with multiple efforts in the paint against an elite rebounding team in Oklahoma City, and it will need to draw from that to earn a victory over the Sixers. In the Wizards’ win over the Thunder on Sunday, Jeff Green, Thomas Bryant, Bradley Beal, and Tomas Satoransky combined for 20 rebounds. Last night in Philadelphia, those four recorded just nine boards. A renewed group effort down low will go a long way in getting a victory tonight.

Wizards at home

Winners of eight of their last 10 games at home, the Wizards have been one of the East’s top home teams as well. Washington is 6.9 points per 100 possessions better at home this season than it is on the road, including scoring 8.7 more points per game at home than away from Capital One Arena. The Sixers are 9-11 on the road this season. As was previously mentioned, the Wizards have won eight in a row at home against the Sixers, including 21 of the last 28 matchups in D.C.