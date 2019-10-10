Wizards show growth in first preseason win

The Wizards were back on their home floor for another preseason tune-up Wednesday against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, notching their first exhibition victory of 2019, 137-98.

While the result of the game wasn’t in doubt, Washington used the opportunity to get valuable minutes for players batting for roster spots once the regular season arrives. Bradley Beal and Ish Smith (rest) sat out Wednesday’s contest, while Thomas Bryant (nine points, six rebounds) and Rui Hachimura (11 points, seven rebounds) only played in the first half.

"I'm getting used to this pace playing NBA basketball,” said Hachimura. “Honestly, it was different when I played in Summer League, but I'm getting used to playing more. I played with FIBA [and] I have more confidence in myself."

Moritz Wagner led the way for the Wizards on the night, pouring in 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field (2-for-3 3-point). The rookie duo of Admiral Schofield and Garrison Mathews added 15 points apiece, with Schofield adding seven rebounds.

Davis Bertans, another player who already figures heavily into the Wizards’ regular season plans, hit 3-of-4 from 3-point range in just eight minutes Wednesday to tally 12 points. Another rookie, local product Phil Booth, joined Bertans with 12 points in extended second-half minutes.

“I shot it better,” said Schofield. “I made some mistakes on defense which I didn't want to do, but, you know, I'm still trying to figure this thing out. I’m just using every preseason game as an opportunity to get better and learn, get up to speed and just be a guy that they can count on to contribute.”

Washington hit am impressive 22 3-pointers in the game (42.3%) and hit 53.5 percent of its field goals. The Wizards also used the game to emphasize good movement and communication, assisting on 31 of their 46 makes from the field. Overall, it was a positive night to build on for a squad focused heavily on growth in the 2019 preseason.

"I think it was a real good carryover from practice to the game,” said Thomas Bryant. “Just mostly on the defensive end. Everybody talking out there and then just trying to play with pace on offensive end.”

Next, the Wizards will hit the road for a preseason rematch with the Knicks on Friday night in New York. Tip-off on NBCSW is set for 7:30 P.M.