Preview: Wizards host Lakers on Saturday night

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 8 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards are back at Capital One Arena on Saturday night, hosting the Lakers at 8 p.m. in the teams’ second matchup in eight days. Both teams are playing in the second game of a back-to-back with Washington looking to bounce back from a loss in New York on Friday night and the Lakers coming off an overtime win in Toronto.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS LAKERS G Raul Neto Russell Westbrook G Corey Kispert Malik Monk F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope LeBron James F Kyle Kuzma Wenyen Gabriel C Kristaps Porzingis Dwight Howard

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS LAKERS PPG Kuzma (17.1) James (29.7) RPG Kuzma (8.5) James (8.1) APG Kuzma (3.5) Westbrook (7.1)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left ankle sprain – questionable)

Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)



LAKERS:

Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain – out)

Wayne Ellington (non-COVID illness – questionable)

Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain –questionable)

Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain – probable)

LeBron James (left knee soreness – questionable)

Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

97-100 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)

109-127 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)

112-126 (L) at GSW(BOX SCORE)

118-127 (L) at POR (BOX SCORE)

109-122 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)



LAKERS:

128-123 (W/OT) at TOR (BOX SCORE)

104-124 (L) at MIN (BOX SCORE)

103-114 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)

111-140 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)

122-109 (W) vs. WAS (BOX SCORE)

