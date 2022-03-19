Preview: Wizards host Lakers on Saturday night

Posted: Mar 19, 2022

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 8 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards are back at Capital One Arena on Saturday night, hosting the Lakers at 8 p.m. in the teams’ second matchup in eight days. Both teams are playing in the second game of a back-to-back with Washington looking to bounce back from a loss in New York on Friday night and the Lakers coming off an overtime win in Toronto.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS LAKERS
G Raul Neto Russell Westbrook
G Corey Kispert Malik Monk
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope LeBron James
F Kyle Kuzma Wenyen Gabriel
C Kristaps Porzingis Dwight Howard
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS LAKERS
PPG Kuzma (17.1) James (29.7)
RPG Kuzma (8.5) James (8.1)
APG Kuzma (3.5) Westbrook (7.1)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left ankle sprain – questionable)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)

LAKERS:
Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain – out)
Wayne Ellington (non-COVID illness – questionable)
Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain –questionable)
Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain – probable)
LeBron James (left knee soreness – questionable)
Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
97-100 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
109-127 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)
112-126 (L) at GSW(BOX SCORE)
118-127 (L) at POR (BOX SCORE)
109-122 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)

LAKERS:
128-123 (W/OT) at TOR (BOX SCORE)
104-124 (L) at MIN (BOX SCORE)
103-114 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)
111-140 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)
122-109 (W) vs. WAS (BOX SCORE)

