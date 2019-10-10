Wizards and Knicks meet again for preseason matchup

The Wizards will hit the road for their third preseason game on Friday night, taking on the Knicks at 7:30 P.M. The two teams will match up for the second time this week, with the Knicks winning in D.C. on Monday 104-99. Both teams have long injury lists, meaing there will be even more opportunity for players to battle for minutes and roster spots.

Game Info

Madison Square Garden | 7:30 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Ish Smith, G – Bradley Beal, F – Justin Anderson, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Thomas Bryant

Knicks: G – Elfrid Payton, G – RJ Barrett, F – Marcus Morris, F – Kevin Knox, C – Mitchell Robinson

Injury Report

Wizards: John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out), Troy Brown Jr. (left calf strain – out), Ian Mahinmi (right Achilles strain – out), Isaiah Thomas (left thumb rehab – out), C.J. Miles (left foot rehab – out)

Knicks: Bobby Portis (contused left right – probable), Wayne Ellington (illness – questionable), Kevin Knox (strained right calf – questionable), Dennis Smith Jr. (strained lower back – doubtful), Reggie Bullock (cervical disc herniation – out), Damyean Dotson (right shoulder surgery – out), Amir Hinton (strained left groin – out), Kenny Wooten (sprained left ankle – out)

Storylines

Keep building toward the regular season

With only 12 days until the regular season opener in Dallas, the Wizards will hit the midway point of the preseason on Friday. Bradley Beal and Ish Smith did not play in Wednesday’s game due to rest, but they could certainly return against the Knicks. Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura have started both preseason games thus far and are likely to continue to play limited minutes. Both Justin Anderson and Isaac Bonga have started at the ‘3’ for the injured Troy Brown Jr. and C.J. Miles.

Anderson and Jordan McRae, who started for Beal on Wednesday, are both fighting for a roster spot. Moritz Wagner, who has led the team in scoring with 18.5 points per game in the two contests, will continue to get lots of playing time. Look for head coach Scott Brooks to continue to play almost every healthy player to get as many looks as possible at the roster.

Familiar opponent

Considering the Wizards and Knicks just faced off on Monday, there won’t be many secrets between these two teams heading into another tune-up game. The Wizards have been cautious with their healthy rotation players, limiting minutes in both games. On the other hand, the Knicks played more of their rotation and were in control of most of the game on Monday. A few more Knicks have been added to the injury report, while former Wizards forward Bobby Portis has been upgraded to probable for Friday’s game. The Wizards and Knicks have completely different teams from last season, and both will be looking to build off of training camp and into the regular season.