Preview: Wizards face Knicks Friday in home finale

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards host the Knicks on Friday at 7 p.m. in their final home game of the regular season. Washington and New York have split their two prior matchups this season, each decided by single digits. The Wizards will be celebrating Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Michelob ULTRA, distributing 20,000 Thomas Bryant bobbleheads, t-shirts to all fans in attendance and much more.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS KNICKS G Tomas Satoransky Evan Fournier G Corey Kispert Alec Burks F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope RJ Barrett F Rui Hachimura Obi Toppin C Kristaps Porzingis Jericho Sims

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS KNICKS PPG Kuzma (17.1) Barrett (20.1) RPG Kuzma (8.5) Randle (9.9) APG Kuzma (3.5) Randle (5.1)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)



KNICKS:

Quentin Grimes (sore right knee – questionable)

Nerlens Noel (sore left foot – out)

Julius Randle (sore right quadricep tendon – out)

Cam Reddish (right shoulder AC joint – out)

Mitchell Robinson (non-COVID illness – out)

Derrick Rose (right ankle surgery – out)

Kemba Walker (not with team – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

103-118 (L) at ATL (BOX SCORE)

132-114 (W) at MIN (BOX SCORE)

102-144 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)

135-103 (W) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)

127-110 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)



KNICKS:

98-110 (L) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)

118-88 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)

101-119 (L) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)

114-125 (L) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)

109-104 (W) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)

