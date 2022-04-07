Preview: Wizards face Knicks Friday in home finale
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards host the Knicks on Friday at 7 p.m. in their final home game of the regular season. Washington and New York have split their two prior matchups this season, each decided by single digits. The Wizards will be celebrating Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Michelob ULTRA, distributing 20,000 Thomas Bryant bobbleheads, t-shirts to all fans in attendance and much more.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|KNICKS
|G
|Tomas Satoransky
|Evan Fournier
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Alec Burks
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|RJ Barrett
|F
|Rui Hachimura
|Obi Toppin
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Jericho Sims
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|KNICKS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.1)
|Barrett (20.1)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.5)
|Randle (9.9)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.5)
|Randle (5.1)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)
KNICKS:
Quentin Grimes (sore right knee – questionable)
Nerlens Noel (sore left foot – out)
Julius Randle (sore right quadricep tendon – out)
Cam Reddish (right shoulder AC joint – out)
Mitchell Robinson (non-COVID illness – out)
Derrick Rose (right ankle surgery – out)
Kemba Walker (not with team – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
103-118 (L) at ATL (BOX SCORE)
132-114 (W) at MIN (BOX SCORE)
102-144 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
135-103 (W) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)
127-110 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)
KNICKS:
98-110 (L) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
118-88 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)
101-119 (L) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)
114-125 (L) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)
109-104 (W) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
