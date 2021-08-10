Wizards take on Kings Tuesday night in first Summer League action

The Wizards will play their first game of the 2021 NBA Summer League on Tuesday night, taking on the Kings at 10:00 P.M. ET at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast live on NBA TV.

The Wizards roster is headlined by Corey Kispert, who was drafted 15th overall in July’s 2021 NBA Draft. Kispert is one of many NBA first-timers on Washington’s Summer League roster, all of which will get their first opportunity to make a name for themselves in the league on Sunday night.

“For a lot of them, it is the first step,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “Whether it’s coming out of college or playing overseas…It’s a great opportunity for them to showcase their ability, not just for us but for all 30 teams. Take advantage of those opportunities, make the best of them and continue to give yourself a chance.”

Kispert, who was named an AP All-American in 2020-21, is coming off a senior season in which he averaged 18.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 44.0% from 3-point range, which ranked sixth among all NCAA Division 1 players.

Tuesday night’s game will be Sacramento’s second Summer League outing. The Kings are coming off a win in their opener, defeating the Hornets 80-70 on Monday night, led by 22 points from Jahmi'us Ramsey. Davion Mitchell, who was selected ninth overall in this year’s draft, finished with 10 points, nine assists and was plus-16 in 27 minutes.