Preview: Wizards, Kings meet Saturday night at Capital One Arena

Posted: Feb 11, 2022

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards host the Kings at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at Capital One Arena in the fourth game of a five-game homestand. Washington looks to build on a one-point win over Brooklyn on Wednesday night while Sacramento comes to D.C. having won three of its last five games.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS KINGS
G Raul Neto De’Aaron Fox
G Corey Kispert Justin Holiday
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Harrison Barnes
F Kyle Kuzma Chimezie Metu
C Thomas Bryant Domantas Sabonis
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS KINGS
PPG Kuzma (16.1) Fox (21.3)
RPG Kuzma (8.7) Barnes (6.1)
APG Kuzma (2.9) Fox (5.1)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)
Daniel Gafford (health and safety protocols – out)

KINGS:
Terence Davis (right wrist tendon recovery – out)
Maurice Harkless (right ankle sprain – questionable)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
113-112 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
100-121 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)
80-95 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)
106-103 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
98-112 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)

KINGS:
132-119 (W) vs. MIN (BOX SCORE)
114-134 (L) vs. MIN (BOX SCORE)
113-103 (W) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)
114-126 (L) at GSW (BOX SCORE)
112-101 (W) vs. BKN(BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

Tags
Wizards, English

Related Content

Wizards

English

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter