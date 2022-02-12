Preview: Wizards, Kings meet Saturday night at Capital One Arena

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards host the Kings at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at Capital One Arena in the fourth game of a five-game homestand. Washington looks to build on a one-point win over Brooklyn on Wednesday night while Sacramento comes to D.C. having won three of its last five games.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS KINGS G Raul Neto De’Aaron Fox G Corey Kispert Justin Holiday F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Harrison Barnes F Kyle Kuzma Chimezie Metu C Thomas Bryant Domantas Sabonis

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS KINGS PPG Kuzma (16.1) Fox (21.3) RPG Kuzma (8.7) Barnes (6.1) APG Kuzma (2.9) Fox (5.1)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)

Daniel Gafford (health and safety protocols – out)



KINGS:

Terence Davis (right wrist tendon recovery – out)

Maurice Harkless (right ankle sprain – questionable)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

113-112 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)

100-121 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)

80-95 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)

106-103 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)

98-112 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)



KINGS:

132-119 (W) vs. MIN (BOX SCORE)

114-134 (L) vs. MIN (BOX SCORE)

113-103 (W) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)

114-126 (L) at GSW (BOX SCORE)

112-101 (W) vs. BKN(BOX SCORE)

