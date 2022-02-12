Preview: Wizards, Kings meet Saturday night at Capital One Arena
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards host the Kings at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at Capital One Arena in the fourth game of a five-game homestand. Washington looks to build on a one-point win over Brooklyn on Wednesday night while Sacramento comes to D.C. having won three of its last five games.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|KINGS
|G
|Raul Neto
|De’Aaron Fox
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Justin Holiday
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Harrison Barnes
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Chimezie Metu
|C
|Thomas Bryant
|Domantas Sabonis
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|KINGS
|PPG
|Kuzma (16.1)
|Fox (21.3)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.7)
|Barnes (6.1)
|APG
|Kuzma (2.9)
|Fox (5.1)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)
Daniel Gafford (health and safety protocols – out)
KINGS:
Terence Davis (right wrist tendon recovery – out)
Maurice Harkless (right ankle sprain – questionable)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
113-112 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
100-121 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)
80-95 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)
106-103 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
98-112 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
KINGS:
132-119 (W) vs. MIN (BOX SCORE)
114-134 (L) vs. MIN (BOX SCORE)
113-103 (W) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)
114-126 (L) at GSW (BOX SCORE)
112-101 (W) vs. BKN(BOX SCORE)
