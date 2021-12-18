Preview: Wizards take on Jazz Saturday night in Utah

Posted: Dec 18, 2021

WHERE: Vivint Arena
WHEN: 9 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards continue their six-game road trip on Saturday at 9 p.m., taking on the Jazz at Vivint Arena. Washington is looking to snap a four-game losing streak and avenge a loss to Utah last Saturday night. The Jazz are playing in the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a loss to the Spurs on Friday night that snapped an eight-game winning streak.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS JAZZ
G Spencer Dinwiddie Mike Conley
G Bradley Beal Donovan Mitchell
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Bojan Bogdanovic
F Kyle Kuzma Royce O’Neale
C Daniel Gafford Rudy Gobert
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS JAZZ
PPG Beal (22.8) Mitchell (24.8)
RPG Kuzma (8.0) Gobert (14.7)
APG Beal (5.8) Conley (5.4)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)
Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – out)
Corey Kispert (left quad contusion – questionable)

JAZZ :
TBA

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
98-118 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)
105-119 (L) at SAC (BOX SCORE)
107-113 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
98-123 (L) vs. UTA (BOX SCORE)
119-116 (W/OT) at DET (BOX SCORE)

JAZZ:
126-128 (L) vs. SA (BOX SCORE)
124-103 (W) vs. LAC(BOX SCORE)
123-98 (W) at WAS (BOX SCORE)
118-96 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
136-104 (W) at MIN (BOX SCORE)

