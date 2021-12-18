Preview: Wizards take on Jazz Saturday night in Utah

WHERE: Vivint Arena

WHEN: 9 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards continue their six-game road trip on Saturday at 9 p.m., taking on the Jazz at Vivint Arena. Washington is looking to snap a four-game losing streak and avenge a loss to Utah last Saturday night. The Jazz are playing in the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a loss to the Spurs on Friday night that snapped an eight-game winning streak.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS JAZZ G Spencer Dinwiddie Mike Conley G Bradley Beal Donovan Mitchell F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Bojan Bogdanovic F Kyle Kuzma Royce O’Neale C Daniel Gafford Rudy Gobert

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS JAZZ PPG Beal (22.8) Mitchell (24.8) RPG Kuzma (8.0) Gobert (14.7) APG Beal (5.8) Conley (5.4)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)

Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – out)

Corey Kispert (left quad contusion – questionable)



JAZZ :

TBA

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

98-118 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)

105-119 (L) at SAC (BOX SCORE)

107-113 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)

98-123 (L) vs. UTA (BOX SCORE)

119-116 (W/OT) at DET (BOX SCORE)



JAZZ:

126-128 (L) vs. SA (BOX SCORE)

124-103 (W) vs. LAC(BOX SCORE)

123-98 (W) at WAS (BOX SCORE)

118-96 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)

136-104 (W) at MIN (BOX SCORE)

