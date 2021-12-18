Preview: Wizards take on Jazz Saturday night in Utah
WHERE: Vivint Arena
WHEN: 9 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards continue their six-game road trip on Saturday at 9 p.m., taking on the Jazz at Vivint Arena. Washington is looking to snap a four-game losing streak and avenge a loss to Utah last Saturday night. The Jazz are playing in the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a loss to the Spurs on Friday night that snapped an eight-game winning streak.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|JAZZ
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Mike Conley
|G
|Bradley Beal
|Donovan Mitchell
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Royce O’Neale
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Rudy Gobert
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|JAZZ
|PPG
|Beal (22.8)
|Mitchell (24.8)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.0)
|Gobert (14.7)
|APG
|Beal (5.8)
|Conley (5.4)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)
Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – out)
Corey Kispert (left quad contusion – questionable)
JAZZ :
TBA
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
98-118 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)
105-119 (L) at SAC (BOX SCORE)
107-113 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
98-123 (L) vs. UTA (BOX SCORE)
119-116 (W/OT) at DET (BOX SCORE)
JAZZ:
126-128 (L) vs. SA (BOX SCORE)
124-103 (W) vs. LAC(BOX SCORE)
123-98 (W) at WAS (BOX SCORE)
118-96 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
136-104 (W) at MIN (BOX SCORE)
