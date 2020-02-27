Wizards begin four-game road trip Friday night in Utah

The Wizards (21-36), coming off a win against the Nets, begin a four-game road trip on Friday night against the Jazz (36-22) at 9:00 P.M. Utah enters the game having lost four straight games, but have won their last eight against the Wizards, dating back to March 11, 2016.

Game Info

Vivint Smart Home Arena | 9:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Shabazz Napier, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Ian Mahinmi

Jazz: G – Mike Conley Jr., G – Donovan Mitchell, F – Bojan Bogdanovic, F – Royce O'Neale, C – Rudy Gobert

Injury Report

Wizards: John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out)

Jazz: Nigel Williams-Goss (left quad contusion – out)

Storylines

Wizards’ mid-season acquisitions making an impact

When Shabazz Napier and Jerome Robinson were acquired in separate deals just before the NBA trade deadline on February 6, Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard was adamant that each would play a role down the stretch of the season. Napier and Ish Smith would make for an effective two-man point guard punch and Robinson, playing in just his second season in the league, would have a chance to grow with this Wizards team in the years to come. Three weeks later, those plans are beginning to unfold. On Monday, Napier came off the bench and scored a season-high 27 points and moved into a starting role the following game. Wednesday against the Nets, Robinson had his moment. Down one with under 10 seconds to go, Robinson gathered a pass from Bradley Beal and buried a 3-pointer to give the Wizards a two-point lead. After Brooklyn missed a three on the ensuing possession, Robinson was tasked with converting on the game-sealing free throws – and did just that.

“We didn't bring him over here for no reason,” Beal said of Robinson after the win against Brooklyn. “We need [him] to help us in all facets of the game. He's a good defender but he's a pretty talented offensive player too. He just has to go out there, and do some things, but I trust everybody in here. If Coach [Scott Brooks] has you on the floor there's a reason you're out here.”

Beal looks to tie long-standing Wizards record

Bradley Beal enters Friday’s game against Utah with a chance to tie a franchise record that has stood for nearly 60 years. Beal has scored 25-plus point in 16 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in franchise history – just one game behind Walt Bellamy, who scored 25-plus points in 17 straight games from January 23 to February 15 in 1962. In his last 16 games, Beal is averaging 36.3 points per game on 49.3% from the field and is getting to the line 9.8 times per game. Beal scored exactly 25 points in the Wizards’ first matchup with the Jazz in January. Looking ahead to Sunday’s game against the Warriors, when Beal may have the chance to take sole possession of the franchise record, he faces a favorable matchup. In his first meeting with Golden State this season, Beal scored 43 points on 15-30 (.500) from the field and 10-10 (1.000) from the free throw line.

Jazz off to slow start in second half of the season

Utah closed the first half of the season at 36-18 and ranked third in the Western Conference. Their first half included five winning streaks of four games of more, including a stretch of 19 wins in 21 games. The Jazz last four games heading into the break were wins over the Blazers, Rockets, Mavericks and Heat. The second half of the season has been a different story. The Jazz have lost four straight games, the last three of which have been by double-digits. On Tuesday, Utah lost by 20 to a Suns team that is 11 games under .500. The Jazz have been up and down all season, but this most recent stretch of losses is their most puzzling. While Donovan Mitchell has shined, scoring 29.5 points per game on 48.3% from the field, Mike Conley Jr. has struggled, and All-Star center Rudy Gobert has been relatively neutralized. Gobert hasn’t attempted 10 or more shots in any of the last four games and, despite ranking second in the league in rebounding, is averaging just 7.7 in his last three games. Look for Gobert to try and get himself back in rhythm Friday against a Wizards team that he had success against earlier this season, scoring 21 points on 8-10 (.800) shooting to go along with 14 rebounds.