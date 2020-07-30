Wizards introduce new initiatives for NBA season restart

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the Washington Wizards take on the Phoenix Suns tomorrow (4:00 p.m.) to begin the WGL Power To The Playoffs, fans will have a chance to experience new interactive initiatives and marketing campaigns for the restart of the NBA season.

On the Court

The Washington Wizards will honor the legacy of franchise and NBA legend Wes Unseld, who passed away in June of 2020, with a jersey patch during the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando, FL. The patch, worn on the right shoulder, will display Unseld’s iconic number 41 in Bullets’ blue with a red outline.

Players will also wear the City Edition and Statement Jerseys for the remainder of the season and will continue to amplify social justice initiatives by wearing jerseys with approved social justice messages.

Game Days

Fans will be able to tune in to the pregame show​ at noon each game day that will be featured on the Wizards Twitter and Facebook as well as Monumental Sports Network. Hosted by Monumental Sports Dan Nolan and in-arena host Britt Waters, the show will preview the games and will feature team personalities, sponsored contests and content that is sure to keep fans entertained and informed.

The show, shot entirely on virtual sets and featuring Wizards branded animation and graphics, will be the perfect pregame complement to watching the NBC Sports Washington coverage of that day’s Wizards games.

Fans will also be able to hear the live radio broadcast on the Washington Wizards App. A gameday program will also be available HERE.

Marketing Campaigns

With Wizards’ return to action, fans will be able to keep up with the team with a menu of interactive and exclusive digital offerings including:

- Off The Bench and Full Court Press Podcasts featuring players and coaches

-Game previews

-Exclusive practice videos from Orlando

-Wizney World Blog

-Troy Brown’s Ballin’ in the Bubble Vlog

Fans will also be able to join in the virtual cheering experience by emailing membershipservices@washwizards.com.

Wizards players Bradley Beal and John Wall will join virtual watch parties and select broadcasts on NBCSW.

Japanese Content

The Wizards will also expand content on their Japanese social platforms with game content and interactive contests. The team will introduce a partnership with 1Sec Inc. in Japan and welcome computer-generated virtual influencer Liam Nikuro to Orlando as a virtual guest of the team.

Liam was created using 3D CG technology which projects 3-D virtual objects and helps create a sense of depth. Fans can follow Liam’s virtual adventures in the bubble by visiting the Wizards’ Japanese social media platforms.

Retail

The Team Store at Capital One Arena will re-open on Aug. 5. From Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, fans will receive a gift card ranging between $10 - $100 with purchases of $50 or more while supplies last. On Aug. 20, the New Era NBA Draft Hats will launch and be available for purchase. Until the end of the season, fans will receive 20% off the select items such as the Northwest Company Washington Wizards Four-Piece Travel Set and the Men's ISlide Navy Washington Wizards Statement Jersey Slide Sandals.

Washington will resume the season against the Phoenix Suns on Friday July 31 at 4:00 p.m.