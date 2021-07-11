Wizards to host six prospects for pre-draft workouts Monday

The following six players will participate in a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards on Monday, July 12 at MedStar Wizards Performance Center:

Blake Francis – G – Richmond

Started in 20 games as a graduate senior in 2020-21...Averaged 16.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game...Averaged at least 16 points per game for the third-straight season of his collegiate career...Scored at least 10 points in all but one game he completed (sustained a season-ending injury on 3/1 vs. St. Joseph’s)...Knocked down three-or-more threes in 11 games, including a season-high six at Saint Louis on 2/26...Shot 40% from three in both his freshman and sophomore seasons…Named Second Team All-Atlantic 10 and selected Second Team All-District in NABC District 4 (A-10) in 2020 and 2021…Led Richmond in scoring each of his final two seasons…Led his team in made threes in each of his last three seasons, including setting the Wagner school record with 102 as a sophomore…Shot .386 percent from three over the course of his collegiate career, knocking down a total of 260 threes.

Tre Mann – G – Florida

Started in all 24 games he appeared in as a sophomore, averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game...Led Florida in scoring and assists and ranked second in rebounds and 3-point field goals...Ranked eighth in the SEC in scoring and sixth in assists average (3.5)...Posted a career-high 30-point performance vs. Tennessee at the SEC Tournament...Recorded his lone double-double of the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds at Auburn on 2/23...Averaged 20.9 points over his final seven appearances of his sophomore season…2020-21 All-SEC (Coaches 1st Team, AP 2nd Team)…SEC Player of the Week (3/1/21)…Increased his scoring averaged by 10.7 points per game from his freshman…to his sophomore season, the largest single-season jump by a Gator over the past 25 years…A 2019 McDonald’s All-American, rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports and a four-star by ESPN.

Nikita Mikhailovskii – F – Avtodor Saratov

Played in 25 games (12 starts) with Avtodor Saratov (Russia) in 2020-21, averaging 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game...Scored at least 10 points in nine games and 20+ in two games...Scored a season-high 24 points with five rebounds against BC Kalev-Cramo on 1/14...Pulled down five rebounds in five games...Knocked down three-or-more threes in four games...Shot 50%-or-better from the field in eight games…Averaged 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in seven games at the U18 Euro Championship…Averaged 10.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game at the 2019 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, helping Russia to a fifth place finish…Named VTB United League Young Player of the Year in 2018-19 as an 18 year old in 2018-19.

Yves Pons – G/F – Tennessee

Saw action in 116 games during his four-year career, with 70 total starts...Started all 26 games in which he appeared as a senior and averaged 28.6 minutes per game...His 1.8 blocks per game during SEC play ranked fourth among conference players...Finished his career eighth on Tennessee’s all-time blocks list with 137...Had a team-high 21 dunks on the season to finish his career with 64...Ranked second on the team with 11 drawn charges (drew 21 total charges for his career)…2021 SEC Tournament All-Tournament Team…2021 Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team; 2021 and 2020 SEC All-Defensive Team and 2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Year…Set Tennessee’s program record and tied the SEC Tournament record for blocked shots in a game with nine against Florida on 3/12/21…Was one of 10 finalists for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Oscar Da Silva – F – Stanford

Appeared in 24 games, all starts as a senior in 2020-21...Averaged 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting .569 from the floor...Finished his career ranked 15th all-time at Stanford with 1,446 points, 13th in made field goals, 14th in field goal percentage, 13th in rebounds, seventh in blocks and 12th in minutes played... Scored a career-high 32 points on just 11 shots at CSUN (12/15)...Had two games of 30 or more points and 10 games with at least 20 in 2020-21...Co-led Pac-12 with six double-doubles in conference play…Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year (2021)…Three-time All-Pac-12 - 2019 (Honorable Mention), 2020 (1st), 2021 (1st)…2021 Pac-12 All-Defense…Finished career ranked 15th all-time at Stanford with 1,446 points…Tallied 13 career point-rebound double-doubles, nine of which came against Pac-12 opponents.

Koby Thomas – G/F – Coppin State

One of two Eagles players to start in all 22 games in 2020-21…Averaged 12.1 points (8th in MEAC) and 6.2 rebounds (5th in MEAC) in 30.3 minutes per game...Reached double figures in scoring in 16 games and notched four double-doubles as a senior…Credited with multiple steals in eight games in 2020-21, including four steals in two games and three steals in four games...Scored a season-high 23 points and added 10 rebounds on 12/26 at Towson…Voted 3rd Team All-MEAC in 2020-21…Two-time MEAC Player of the Week winner and two-time MEAC Defensive Player of the Week winner, each as a junior…Scored a career-high 28 points at Morgan State on 2/29/20 as a junior…Topped 20 points in 10 games in his career…Finished his career with 13 double-doubles.