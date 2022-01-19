Wizards to host Kids Day on January 23

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Wizards will host their annual Kids Day presented by Ticketmaster on Sunday, January 23 when the team hosts the Boston Celtics at 3:30 p.m.

Throughout the game, kids will be the focus of attention. Ten-year-old Juliet Lee will sing the national anthem, 3D & MJ (eight-and-nine-years old brother and sister) will take over in-arena host duties while Amira and Kayla (15-years old twins) will DJ throughout the game. An in-game video of Capital One’s “Get to Know Your Wizards” will feature messages from Wizards players children. Kids Day matchup animation and “Guess That Wizard” featuring Wizards players baby photos will also be featured.

The day will also hold many exciting activities on the 100-level concourse, including caricature and balloon artists (section 104 & 115), poster coloring (section 108) and a photo booth (section 117).

Official Wizards Kids Club members presented by Giant will have the exclusive opportunity to enter the arena at 2:00 p.m. for early access through the Capital One Cardholder Entrance. To learn more and register for the Kids Club, click here.

Wizards fans with little ones can also join in on the fun by registering for the Washington Wizards Cradle Club presented by MedStar Health! To learn more and register, click here.

Kids can participate in Wizards activities all winter long by joining the Wizards Winter Reading Challenge presented by Pepsi Stronger Together. Earlier this month, the Wizards teamed up with the DC Public Library, Prince George's County Memorial Library System and the Alexandria Library to get kids and teens reading. The free challenge designed for school-aged kids and teens (ages 3-19) will run from January 3 - March 31, 2022. Prince George’s County Memorial Library System welcomes those of all ages to participate. To sign up and learn more about the Wizards Winter Reading Challenge, click here.