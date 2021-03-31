Recap: Hachimura scores 30, Wizards fall to Hornets 114-104

FINAL: Wizards 114 | Hornets 104

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (30), Russell Westbrook (22), Robin Lopez (16)

Hornets: Terry Rozier (27), Gordon Hayward (26), Devonte’ Graham (17)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated by the Hornets 114-104 on Tuesday night in the second game of a back-to-back and the final game of a three-game homestand. Rui Hachimura led the way for the Wizards, tying his career high with 30 points. Russell Westbrook totaled 22 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists, his third consecutive triple-double. Terry Rozier scored 27 points to lead the way for Charlotte.

The Wizards were severely shorthanded, playing without Bradley Beal (right hip contusion), Raul Neto (left rib contusion), Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain), Davis Bertans (right calf strain), Ish Smith (right quadriceps contusion) and Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury).

Neither team managed much separation in a back-and-forth first quarter that featured four ties and three lead changes. Westbrook picked up where he left off on Monday night, knocking down a pair of early 3-pointers and recording three assists in the first. Charlotte, led by 15 first quarter points from Hayward, shot 13-25 (.520) from the field, 6-10 (.600) from three and took a 32-29 lead into the second quarter. After opening the second quarter on a 5-0 run, the Wizards gave up a 16-2 run that put the Hornets ahead 50-39 with 6:02 left in the first half. Rui Hachimura scored nine points in the second, helping Washington cut back into the Charlotte lead, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first half that brought Washington within eight points.

The Wizards cut the Hornets’ lead from 10 to two with a quick run early in the third, but were unable to take the lead. Washington went cold from deep in the third, shooting just 1-10 (.100) from beyond the arc. Down 98-87 with 6:49 remaining, Westbrook led a Wizards run that cut the lead to three points with just over four minutes to go. Rozier scored on consecutive possessions to put the Hornets back up by seven and knocked down a 3-pointer a minute later to go up by 10. After a Deni Avdija 3-pointer cut the lead to six with 1:28 left, Charlotte hit their free throws to seal the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Hachimura stays hot, ties career high

Hachimura’s 30-point night tied a career high set in December of 2019 against the Clippers. He played a team-high 40 minutes and finished the night 12-25 (.480) from the field, 1-2 (.500) from three and 5-5 (1.000) from the free throw line. With his 30-point performance, Hachimura has now scored 20-plus points in six of the last 10 games and is averaging 20.2 points on 52.8% shooting in that time.

Westbrook adds to triple-double record

The night after becoming the first player in NBA history with a 35-point, 20-assist triple-double and breaking Darrell Walker’s franchise record for all-time triple-doubles, Westbrook added to his record total. With 22 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists, he becomes the first player in team history to hit those marks in the same game. Westbrook now has 17 triple-doubles this season and is now just 18 behind Oscar Robertson (181) for the most in NBA history. It also marked the third consecutive triple-double for the former MVP, giving him four separate streaks of at least three triple-doubles this season. Westbrook now has 18 three-game triple-double streaks in his career, 15 more than the next closest player since 1983-84.

Rozier, Hayward lead the way for Charlotte

After combining for 51 points in the teams’ first matchup of the season, Hayward and Rozier again went for big numbers against Washington. The duo combined for 53 points on 19-39 (.487) from the field and 8-13 (.615) from three. Rozier led the way with 27 points, including seven in the final four minutes of the game. Hayward finished the night with 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes.

NEXT UP: Wizards at Pistons / Thursday, April 1 / 7:00 P.M. / Little Caesar’s Arena

