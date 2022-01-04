Recap: Kuzma, Beal combine for 71 points to lead Wizards to win over Hornets

FINAL: WIZARDS 124 | HORNETS 121

Behind 71 combined points from Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal, the Wizards earned one of their most impressive wins of the season on Monday night, defeating the Hornets 124-121. Kuzma’s 36 points set a new season high and were highlighted by a trio of clutch 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the game.

“I do love (those moments),” Kuzma said of his recent success in the clutch. “I feel like I’m built for those types of moments.”

Kuzma has now amassed 22-plus points in four-straight games and increased his scoring total in each outing: 22 points, 25 points, 29 points and now a 36-point night to lead the Wizards to the win.

“His level of aggression has been terrific,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said postgame. “Getting downhill and staying aggressive in the open floor when we get stops. It’s been a big part – not just (Kuzma) but everybody – once we can get stops, rebound and get out, we’re a dangerous team.”

Beal, who totaled 35 points, seven rebounds and eight assists now has three games this season with at least 35-5-5 and is averaging 30.6 points per game in his last six games.

The Wizards earned the win playing significantly shorthanded. Included in Washington’s list of nine players out due to health and safety protocols were all five points guards on the Washington roster: Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday, Raul Neto and 10-day players Brad Wanamaker and Tremont Waters. With no true point guard active, Beal got the start at point for the second game in a row and led a balanced playmaking effort across the roster. Beal and Deni Avdija each recorded eight dimes while Kuzma’s six were one shy of a season high.

The shorthanded Washington offense – led by a starting lineup of Beal, Avdija, Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford – came out hot, scoring 38 points in the first quarter. Beal and Kuzma combined to score 17 of the team’s first 21 points. As Charlotte picked up some momentum late in the opening frame, Davis Bertans knocked down a pair of threes in the final minute to end the run and put Washington up 38-25 heading into the second quarter. Bertans, who missed the last two games with a non-COVID illness, finished with 14 points on 4-7 (.571) from three and was plus-12 in 21 minutes.

The Hornets dominated the second quarter, shooting 63.0% from the field, holding the Wizards to just 28.0% and turned a 13-point deficit into a 12-point lead. Miles Bridges (15) and Gordon Hayward (10) combined to score 25 of Charlotte’s 39 second-quarter points.

After trailing by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, Beal scored seven-consecutive points in less than a minute, sparking a 30-10 Wizards run that spanned into the opening minutes of the fourth and gave Washington a 98-92 lead with 8:20 remaining. After the Hornets countered with a 14-4 run to take a 106-102 lead, Avdija knocked down his first field goal of the night when it mattered most, cutting the lead to one and retaking the game’s momentum. Kuzma and Terry Rozier then traded threes on three-straight possessions. A minute later, Kuzma knocked down another one, giving him six threes on the night and giving the Wizards a lead they would not let go of the rest of the night.

“He’s a confident guy,” Unseld Jr. said of Kuzma. “He’s played in big moments. He’s had a big role on a championship team. I don’t know if it’s that, but he’s not worried about it. He’s not afraid of the moment.”

Washington went 10-10 (1.000) from the free throw line in the final 39 second of the game to seal the win.