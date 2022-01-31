Wizards to honor sports pioneers on February 5th

WASHINGTON, D.C. – To celebrate Black History Month, the Washington Wizards will focus on a local campaign “Our Community, Our History” celebrating those from the DMV that have had a positive impact on D.C.’s culture. For the game on February 5th against the Phoenix Suns, the Wizards will highlight trailblazers from the Washington D.C. metropolitan area that have impacted the sports industry.

Washington will host a pregame panel with sports pioneers that have played an important role in D.C. basketball culture and history. Speakers will include Edwin Henderson, the grandson of Dr. Edwin Bancroft (E.B.) Henderson who is known as the ‘Grandfather of Black Basketball’, as well as Kevin Lloyd, son of Washington Capitols Alumni and the first Black player to play in an NBA game Earl Lloyd, Washington Bullets alum Phil Chenier, and Monumental Basketball Vice President of Player Development & Engagement John Thompson III. The event is free to attend with a ticket to the Wizards vs. Suns game, but space is limited so guests must RSVP.

Throughout the game, there will graphics highlighting Olympian Dominique Dawes (gymnastics), Frances Tiafoe (Tennis), and John Thompson Jr. (basketball). Dawes, Tiafoe and the families of E.B. Henderson and Earl Lloyd will be in attendance. Videos featuring the stories of E.B. Henderson and Earl Lloyd will be shown during the game. Gospel Group 'Roderick Giles & Grace' will perform the Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the first timeout. A video featuring Wizards players speaking on the importance of Black History Month will be played during the game and The Furlough Cheesecake will be highlighted in-game as part of the Black-owned DMV video spotlight.

Washington will also help support a special fund established at the University of District of Columbia Foundation in honor of legendary alumni Dr. E.B. Henderson. The purpose of the fund is to receive donations to support the establishment of an E.B. Henderson scholarship endowment, renaming the university’s sports complex after Dr. Edwin Bancroft Henderson, and establishing a permanent memorial in his honor on campus.

Donate Here

Fans are invited to consider a gift to support the university’s efforts to honor Dr. Henderson and his legacy to the sports world by donating online or visiting the UDC Fundraising table at section 117 during the game.

Highlights from the Wizards’ Black History Month programming include:

The Washington Wizards have partnered with the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation for their annual essay contest for DMV and Baltimore area high school and middle school students. In its 27th year, the contest will honor Dr. Edwin Bancroft (E.B.) Henderson, a sports historian, educator, administrator, coach, athlete, and civil rights activist known as the 'Grandfather of Black Basketball' here in Washington, D.C. Dr. Henderson, a great activist, wrote over 3,000 letters to the editor for the Washington Post and other newspapers on civil rights and race relations. Students are encouraged to submit a 250- word essay about a community leader who has had a positive impact in your life. One submission from a high school student and one submission from a middle school student will be selected to receive a scholarship contribution and additional recognition from the Washington Wizards. Deadline to submit is March 17, 2022. For more information visit washingtonwizards.com/blackhistory. Black-Owned DMV

For the second consecutive year, the Washington Wizards will support Black-Owned DMV, a campaign that highlights the importance of Black-Owned businesses in the Washington metropolitan area. The season-long initiative highlights two businesses every month and each business selected will be featured on the team’s Black-Owned DMV page and through Wizards marketing assets.

Participants in the Black-Owned DMV initiative will receive professional development and networking opportunities. To be considered for the Black-Owned DMV program, businesses must be within a 75-mile radius of Capital One Arena. Submit an application HERE.

For more information on the Washington Wizards’ Black History Month initiatives, visit washingtonwizards.com/blackhistory.