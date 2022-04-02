Wizards honor D.C. basketball legends on Hall of Fame Night

On Friday night, as the Wizards took on the Mavericks at Capital One Arena, the team celebrated Hall of Fame Night, presented by Moet & Chandon, highlighting the careers and legacies of some of the franchise’s most impactful icons.

The celebration was highlighted by a halftime ceremony that featured appearances from numerous Hall-of-Fame former Bullets and Wizards and others represented by family. The team also recognized a number of local legends that did not play for the team, but left an indelible mark on D.C. basketball history. Each walked across the Wizards’ court and stood for a moment of applause before a group photo at center court.

Among those recognized in-person were Hall of Famers Dave Bing, Bernard King, Spencer Haywood and Rod Thorn. The late, great Wes Unseld Sr. was represented by his wife, Connie. Elain Baylor was on-hand for her late husband, Elgin, an NBA legend and widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever come out of the D.C. area. John Thompson, Morgan Wooten, Lefty Driesell and Early Lloyd were all represented by their sons – and Dr. E.B. Henderson, known as the “Father of Black Basketball,” was represented by his grandson, Edwin.

“I think it’s special,” said Wizards VP of Player Programs John Thompson III after walking the court in honor of his father, John Thompson. “It’s special to get the opportunity to bring back all these people. When you see Spencer Haywood, Bernard King, you see Elgin Baylor’s wife; you see Ms. Connie (Unseld). Everyone that was represented. Then you have the ‘son-of’ crew: me, Chuck Drisell and Joe Wooten amongst others. It’s great that the organization is doing this. It meant a lot to a lot of people that were out on that court. I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Bob Dandridge, Paul Pierce, Chris Webber and Ben Wallace – Wizards alumni who were each inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September – were each recognized for their accomplishments with tributes that played on the jumbotron throughout the game.

Tonight we recognized four former members of the organization inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this season.



First up, Chris Webber (1994-98) #DCFamily | @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/tVANll6hv5 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 2, 2022

The night also included a special giveaway for the first 7,800 fans in attendance, each of which received a Wes Unseld Jr. bobblehead. The 7,800 bobbleheads honor the 1978 season that saw Unseld’s Bullets bring home its first NBA championship, led by his NBA Finals MVP-winning performance.





Connie Unseld shows off the bobblehead of her husband, Wes Unseld, one of the most iconic figures in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/gne1SEBOKZ — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 1, 2022

“Our alumni are great players and better people,” said Wizards Senior VP of Marketing Rebecca Winn. “Years after helping build our franchise on the court, they continue to give back to the organization and D.C. community, sharing their time and stories with fans, current players and other members of the organization. Their continued presence within the organization is invaluable. For us, it is important to provide opportunities for them to continue to be a part of what we do and for today’s Wizards fans to connect with them as well.”

The Wizards’ Hall of Fame Night was a continuation of the league’s NBA75 celebration, a season-long campaign recognizing the greatest moments and contributors to the NBA’s 75-year history. Eight former Bullets or Wizards were named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team earlier this season: Dave Bing, Earl Monroe, Elvin Hayes, Michael Jordan, Moses Malone, Paul Pierce, Wes Unseld and Russell Westbrook.