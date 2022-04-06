Preview: Wizards look to stay hot Wednesday vs. Hawks
WHERE: State Farm Arena
WHEN: 8 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards close their three-game road trip on Wednesday night in Atlanta, taking on the Hawks at 8 p.m. at State Farm Arena. Both teams will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back. Washington is coming off a double-digit win over the Timberwolves highlighted by 20-point performances by Kristaps Porzingis, Daniel Gafford and Rui Hachimura. Atlanta, fighting for Play-In Tournament seeding in the final days of the regular season, looks to bounce back from a loss to the Raptors on Tuesday night.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|HAWKS
|G
|Tomas Satoransky
|Trae Young
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Kevin Huerter
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|F
|Rui Hachimura
|De'Andre Hunter
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Clint Capela
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|HAWKS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.1)
|Young (28.2)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.5)
|Capela (11.9)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.5)
|Young (9.7)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)
HAWKS:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness – questionable)
John Collins (right ring finger sprain, right foot strain – out)
Danilo Galliari (left knee inflammation – questionable)
Lou Williams (low back discomfort – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
132-114 (W) at MIN (BOX SCORE)
102-144 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
135-103 (W) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)
127-110 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)
94-107 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
HAWKS:
108-118 (L) at TOR (BOX SCORE)
122-115 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
131-107 (W) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)
136-118 (W) at OKC (BOX SCORE)
132-123 (W) at IND (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.
NEXT UP: