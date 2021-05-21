Wizards to face 76ers in first round of Eastern Conference Playoffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers 142-115, securing the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. Game One of the series will take place in Philadelphia on Sunday, May 23, at 1:00 p.m. The game will be aired nationally on TNT and locally on NBC Sports Washington.

Due to the very limited number of tickets available (25 percent capacity, or 5,333 fans per game), priority for ticketing will be given to season ticket members, with information forthcoming on ticket availability for the general public. Fans are encouraged to visit WashingtonWizards.com. to sign up for alerts and information regarding individual game ticket access. All previously announced health and safety protocols announced by Monumental Sports & Entertainment remain in place. Visit http://www.monumentalsports.com/health-safety for details.

The full schedule for the series can be seen below. Washington’s first home game in the series will be on Saturday, May 29, as the Wizards host Game Three.