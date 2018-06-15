Wizards Draft Workouts - Robert Williams (6/18/18)

With the NBA Draft only a few days away, the Wizards will work out center Robert Williams (Texas A&M) on Monday at Capital One Arena.

Bio: Led the SEC with 9.2 rebounds per game in 2017-18...Had seven double-doubles as a sophomore and 18 in his two-year career...Recorded a blocked shot in 41 consecutive games between his freshman and sophomore season... Scored in double-figures in 18 games as a sophomore and also had three 20-point games...Tallied at least five rebounds in all but one game, pulling down at least 10 in 11 games... Two-time SEC All-Defensive team and 2016-17 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year... 2016-17 All-SEC Freshman team... Collected 78 blocked shots, the second most in a single season in school history and the most by an SEC player during the 2017-18 campaign.

Fit: Williams is an ideal fit for the Wizards - an athletic big who can protect the rim. He was among Division I leaders in blocks, and nearly averaged a double-double during his sophomore year at Texas A&M. His 7'6" wingspan and his knack for the ball stand out, though his offensive game is still a work in progress. He is definitely a possibility for the Wizards at No. 15, and there is very little chance he falls out of the first round.