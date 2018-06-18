Wizards Draft Workouts - Jerome Robinson (6/20/18)

The Wizards will work out guard Jerome Robinson (Boston College) on Wednesday at Capital One Arena.

Bio: Averaged 24.3 points per game in ACC play his junior season, scoring in double figures in all but one game and reaching at least 20 points in 14 out of 21 conference games...Led the ACC in points per game (20.7) and three-point percentage (.409) in 2017-18...Ranked eighth in the ACC in field goal percentage in 2017-18 with a .485 clip...Attempted 176 free throws his junior season, the fourth-most in the ACC... ACC runner-up Player of the Year and First Team All-ACC in 2017-18... One of five finalists for the Jerry West Award (Best Shooting Guard in the country) in 2017-18... Scored 46 points at Notre Dame on Feb. 6, 2018, the most by a visiting player in a conference game in ACC history, dating back to 1953-54... Led the ACC and was tied for 19th nationally in total points (725) in 2017-18.

Fit: Robinson is an excellent ball-handler and shooter; he was a natural scorer at the college level. Teams can never have enough talented scorers in the backcourt, and the Wizards could use some depth at the position. The Raleigh native's ability to handle the ball also stands out, while his size should fit well at the NBA level.