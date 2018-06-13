Wizards Draft Workouts - 6/14/18

The Wizards will work out six NBA Draft prospects on Thursday: Keita Bates-Diop (Ohio State), Khadeen Carrington (Seton Hall), Bryant Crawford (Wake Forest), Brandon McCoy (UNLV), Doral Moore (Wake Forest), and Jonathan Stark (Murray State).

Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

Bio: Tallied 13 double-doubles in 2017-18 and 19 in his career at Ohio State...Had 15 20-point games as a redshirt junior, including two 30-point games...Led the Big Ten in points per game (19.8) and was second in rebounds per game (8.7) in 2017-18...Shot at least 50 percent from the field in 16 of his 34 games in 2017- 18...Had 14 games with at least 10 rebounds in 2017-18 and finished 20th in the country in total defensive rebounds (244)...Hit at least one three-pointer in 25 games as a redshirt junior... 2018 Big Ten Player of the Year (media, coaches), First Team All-Big Ten (media, coaches), consensus All-American... Naismith Player of the Year semifinalist and Julius Erving Award finalist in 2017-18... Led Ohio State in points (19.8), rebounds (8.7) and blocks (1.6) per game in 2017-18... Had at least 10 points in all but two games in 2017-18.

Khadeen Carrington, Seton Hall

Bio: Finished his senior season ninth among all BIG EAST players with 4.5 assists per game...Ranked second among all Pirates with 15.6 points per game... Scored 26 points against North Carolina State and 28 against Kansas in two games in the 2018 NCAA Tournament...Finished sixth in the BIG EAST in scoring at 17.1 points per game as a junior...Scored a career-high 41 points, grabbed five rebounds and picked up seven assists and four steals against Creighton his junior season... 2017 All-BIG EAST second team... Ended his career with 1,846 points, which ranks ninth all-time in school history, and 388 assists, which is 13th best in school history... Scored at least 10 points in 56 of 67 games his last two seasons, including 22 20-point games... Averaged 18.3 points in three games during Seton Hall’s run to a BIG EAST championship in 2016.

Bryant Crawford, Wake Forest

Bio: Recorded 59 double figure games between his sophomore and junior seasons, including 21 20-point games -- 14 of which came against ACC opponents...Led the team in scoring, assists, steals, three-pointers and free throw percentage...Scored a career-high 29 points vs. NC State his junior season...Had a season-high nine assists three times in 2017-18...Averaged 16.2 points and 5.5 assists per game in 2016-17, becoming the first Demon Deacon to average 15.0 points and 5.0 assists since Chris Paul in 2004-05... Ended his junior season ranked in the Wake Forest top 10 in career assists (seventh-467), career three-pointers (eighth-167) and career steals (ninth-149)... One of five ACC players in conference history to have at least 400 points and 125 assists as a freshman, sophomore and junior... ACC active leader in career assists with 467... Joined Skip Brown as the only Wake Forest player to have two seasons of 500 points and 150 assists.

Brandon McCoy, UNLV

Bio: One of four freshman to average a double-double in 2017-18 (DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Mohamed Bamba)...Had 27 games in double-figures, including 12 20-point games and one 30-point game...Pulled down at least 10 rebounds in 19 games and had at least five rebounds in all but one game... Had multiple blocks in 16 games and had five games with at least four blocks... Recorded his season-high 33 points against Arizona, going 13-17 from the field while pulling down 10 rebounds... 2018 Mountain West Freshman of the Year and All-Mountain West second team selection... Led the Mountain West in double-doubles with 18, also the third-most among freshman in the country... Ranked ninth among all freshman in points per game (16.9) and fourth among freshman in rebounds per game (10.3)... Participated in the 2017 McDonald’s High School All-American game.

Doral Moore, Wake Forest

Bio: Averaged 11.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in his first season starting in 2017-18...Ranked third nationally in field-goal percentage among players with 5 FGA/game in 2017-18...Had 12 double-doubles, including two 20-and-10 games...Had 18 points (9-9 FG, second-best perfect game in school history) and 12 rebounds vs. Duke...Had 61 blocks his junior year...Finished ninth in the country in total rebound percentage at 21.0 (via Sports-Reference)... Set school record with 68.9 FG percentage in 2017-18... Ranks 12th in school history with 112 career blocks... Set Wake Forest school record with 16 consecutive made field goals during 2017-18 season... Had 10 consecutive double-figure rebounds in ACC play in 2017-18... Was one of two ACC players to average a double-double in conference play (11.7 points per game, 10.9 rebounds per game).

Jonathan Stark, Murray State

Bio: Scored at least 10 points in all but two games as a senior, including 19 games with 20-plus points and four games with at least 30...Tallied at least five assists in 11 games in 2017-18...Had four games with at least 10 free throw attempts as a senior...Recorded nine games with at least five made three-pointers... Played all 40 minutes in five games in 2017-18 and played 40-plus minutes in 24 games in his career...Prior to the 2018 NCAA Tournament, was seventh in the NCAA with 3.5 threes per game and 16th in points per game at 21.8... OVC Player of the Year and OVC Tournament MVP in 2017-18... Earned Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention honors in 2017-18. • Started in all of his 130 career games... He was the only active player in the nation last season with 2,220 career points and 570 career assists... Set Murray State’s record for most made threes in a season as a junior (108) and broke his own record with 110 his senior year.