Wizards Draft Workouts - 6/13/18

The Wizards will work out six NBA Draft prospects on Wednesday: Trevon Bluiett (Xavier), Elijah Brown (Oregon), Nana Foulland (Bucknell), Tyler Nelson (Fairfield), Billy Preston (USA), and Corey Sanders (Rutgers).

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier

Bio: Sixth in the BIG EAST in scoring at 19.3 points per game in 2017-18...Led the team in rebounding at 5.5 per game as a senior...Had 20 or more points in 20 games as a senior...Ranks 11th on Xavier’s all-time rebounding list with 762 career rebounds, owns the school records for games played (142) and games started (136)...His 116 career double-figure scoring games finished just one shy of the school record...319 career three-pointers broke the XU career record...105 three-pointers as a senior broke the XU single-season record... Named Second Team All-American by the AP, NABC, USBWA, Sporting News, USA Today, CBS Sports, NBC Sports and NCAA.com in 2017-18... One of only 13 players in league history to earn BIG EAST First Team honors three times (2016, 2017, 2018)... Finished second on XU’s all-time scoring list with 2,261 career points... Scored 1,094 career points in BIG EAST regular season play, one of 42 players to reach 1,000 points in BIG EAST play.

Elijah Brown, Oregon

Bio: Set UO single-season record shooting .930 at the free throw line, having missed only six attempts, while leading the Pac-12 as a senior...Finished fourth in the Pac-12 in three-pointers per game (2.6) in 2017-18...His 92 made three pointers in 2017-18 ranked fourth on the UO single-season list...Had 24 double-digit scoring games, including seven 20-point games as a senior... Recorded his two highest point totals as a senior against Arizona (25 and 30)... Led New Mexico in scoring as both a sophomore and junior... Selected as an All-MWC second team member after averaging 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a junior in 2016-17... All-MWC first team and named the Mountain West’s newcomer of the year as a sophomore in 2015-16 after averaging 21.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game... Career 85.4 percent shooter from the free throw line.

Nana Foulland, Bucknell

Bio: Averaged a career-high 15.2 points per game along with 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting .587 from the field as a senior...Ranked fifth in the Patriot League in scoring, third in rebounding, fourth in FG% and second in blocks in 2017-18...2017 Patriot League Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, second player in league history to sweep PL Player of Year and Defensive Player of Year honors (other was Bucknell’s Mike Muscala)...One of four players in school history with 1,600+ points and 800+ rebounds... Ranks fourth on Bucknell’s career scoring list with 1,754 points, the most among all active NCAA centers at his time of graduation... 212 career blocked shots ranks third in Bucknell history and fourth in Patriot League history... Ranks fifth at Bucknell and fourth in Patriot League on career rebounding chart with 907... First Team All-Patriot League and PL All-Defensive Team selection in 2017-18.

Tyler Nelson, Fairfield

Bio: Led the MAAC and was 13th in the nation overall with a 22.2 points per game average as a senior...Also led the MAAC in threes (104) and minutes per game (36.5)...Scored at least 10 points in all but one game in 2017-18...Had 19 20-point games and five 30-point games as a senior...Had two point-rebound double-doubles as a senior...Made at least one three-pointer in all but two games as a senior, making at least three in 24 games... Is Fairfield’s all-time leading scorer with 2,172 career points... Two-time All-MAAC selection as a junior and senior... Ranked 18th in the country with 732 points as a senior... Scored at least 10 points in 107 out of 127 games at Fairfield... Participated in the 2018 Portsmouth Invitational and the inaugural 3x3 Tournament at the Final Four.

Billy Preston, USA

Bio: Appeared in three games for BC Igokea of the Adriatic League in 2017-18, averaging 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game...Attended St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, CA), Prime Prep (Dallas, TX) and Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA)...Averaged 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds as a senior at Oak Hill...Was a five-star recruit and committed to Kansas, but did not appear in any games... Participant at the 2018 NBA Draft Combine... Was a 2017 McDonald’s High School All-American, scoring 10 points and grabbing three rebounds in the All-American Game... Appeared in the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic, scoring seven points... Former five-star recruit and the number 18 ranked recruit in the 2017 class, according to ESPN.

Corey Sanders, Rutgers

Bio: Averaged 15.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game with 106 assists and 44 steals, while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 70.8 percent from the free throw line as a junior...Achieved double-figure scoring totals 26 times, including at least 20 points nine times...Led Rutgers and ranked among the Big Ten leaders with a 12.8 points-per-game scoring average as a sophomore... Scored in double-figures 21 times, including 14 of 18 Big Ten regular season games in 2016-17... Two-time All-Big Ten selection... Competed in the 2017 Adidas Nations Basketball Camp in Houston... Leaves Rutgers ranking eighth all-time at Rutgers in assists (328), 10th all-time in steals (136) and 17th all-time in points (1,370)... Averaged 15+ points per game in two out of three seasons at Rutgers... Led Big Ten freshmen in points per game (15.9), steals per game (1.8) and assists per game (4.3) in 2015-16.