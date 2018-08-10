'Wizards Day' on NBA TV on Saturday

Each day this month, NBA TV is spotlighting a different NBA franchise. Saturday, August 11 is "Wizards Day," as the channel will be showing a ton of memorable games and moments in franchise history.

The programming begins at 7:00 AM ET with the 2014 NBA Dunk Contest in which John Wall and Team East defeated Ben McLemore and Team West in a new Slam Dunk format.

At 7:30 AM, Archie Clark (24 points and eight assists) led the Bullets past a red hot Walt Frazier and the Knicks in a 106-97 win in College Park, MD on March 4, 1973.

From 9:00am to 12:00pm, NBA TV will commemorate the 1978 Bullets championship with Game 7 of the 1978 NBA Finals as well as the 40th anniversary documentary on the championship team.

Highlights the rest of the day include Paul Pierce’s “I Called Game,” the Wizards’ sweep of the Raptors in the 2015 playoffs, and replays of the day’s content.

The complete schedule is listed below.

NBA TV Schedule for Wizards Day on Saturday, Aug. 11

7:00 AM ET – 2014 NBA Dunk Contest

7:30 AM ET – Bullets vs. Knicks 3/4/1973

9:00 AM ET – Bullets vs. Sonics, 1978 NBA Finals Game 7

11:00 AM ET – Bullets 1978 Championship – 40th Anniversary Documentary

12:00 PM ET – Bullets vs. Sixers, 1986 Eastern Conference 1st Round - Game 1

2:00pm ET – Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream (LIVE)

4:00pm ET – Wizards vs. Hornets, 12/29/2001

6:00pm ET - Wizards vs. Celtics, 3/14/2018

8:00pm ET – Knicks vs. Bullets, 3/4/1973

9:30pm ET – Bullets 1978 Championship - 40th Anniversary

10:30pm ET – Wizards vs. Raptors, Game 1/Round 1 (2015)

11:30pm ET – Hawks vs. Wizards, Game 3/East Semifinals (2015)

12:30am ET - Bullets vs. Sonics, 1978 NBA Finals Game 7

2:30am ET - Bullets 1978 Championship - 40th Anniversary

3:30am ET - 2014 NBA Dunk Contest

4:00am ET - Bullets/Sixers, 1986 Eastern Conference 1st Round - Game 1