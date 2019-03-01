Wizards Announce Community and Promotional Activities

WASHINGTON, D.C. –The Washington Wizards announced today the community and interactive promotional activities that will take place between now and the regular season finale. The Wizards will play nine home games during the month of March and three during the month of April. For more information on any of the following events/offers as well as a full promotional schedule, fans can visit the Wizards' promo calendar.

POSTGAME CONCERT

The Wizards postgame concert series is back when old school meets new school: join 90’s legendary hip hop group Naughty by Nature and up-and-coming hip hop artist and DC native Lightshow for a concert following the game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, March 15. Renowned music icon MC Lyte will also entertain the crowd alongside DJ Beauty and the Beatz as part of the show. Special limited-edition glow-in-the-dark t-shirts are available to fans purchasing a special ticket package.

PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAYS

All fans attending the game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, March 23, will receive custom socks courtesy of Capital One featuring Wizards players Bradley Beal, John Wall and Tomas Satoransky.

On April 5, fans attending the game against San Antonio Spurs will receive a John Wall Rep the District Bobblehead presented by Capital One.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

The Washington Wizards will partner with Special Olympics District of Columbia for the annual “Spread the Word to End the Word” awareness day, aimed at encouraging inclusion.

On March 5, Wizards players will participate in the Special Olympics D.C. Unified Basketball league games at Dunbar Senior High School where teams composed of adults with and without intellectual disabilities compete each week. Further details, including participating Wizards players, will be announced at a later date.

The Wizards Care Charity Challenge Delivered By Papa John’s will give non-profit organizations the chance to win a $10,000 grant courtesy of Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Foundation. Charitable groups will also have the opportunity to receive complimentary tickets to attend up to five Wizards home games from March 6 through April 3, 2019.

For more information on how to participate in the Wizards Care Charity Challenge, visit nba.com/wizards/wizards-cares-charity-challenge.

MERCH MADNESS

Starting on March 6, the Team Store will offer game night exclusive discounts on headwear, jerseys, Nike apparel and more with savings of up to 40%. For more information visit www.capitalonearenarenovation.com/fanatics-team-shop.

THEME/HERITAGE NIGHTS

Calling all Superheroes! Join the G-Wiz Kids Club presented by Giant for a fun-filled day of testing out your superhero powers on Sunday, March 3, from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. The first 200 Kids will receive a G-Wiz Kids Club Superhero Kids Cape. Kids and families will enjoy superhero-themed activities, prizes, snacks, face painting, a photobooth and more. Visit www.WashingtonWizards.com/Kidsclub for more information on the G-Wiz Kids Club.

Fans can come out and show their school pride at the Wizards College Series Night. Discounted tickets, which include a limited co-branded Wizards hat and shirt, are available. Visit www.nba.com/wizards/college-series for the remaining games in the series featuring Georgetown University, James Madison University and Howard University (image attached of Georgetown hat).

Fans will have a chance to meet Team Liquid pros and Fortnite players Vivid and Strafeshot, as well as Team Liquid Co-CEO Steve Arhancet when the Wizards host a NA LCS Viewing Party featuring Team Liquid vs. Echo Fox at 6:00 pm in the Budweiser Brewhouse on Saturday, March 23. Tickets include the pregame watch party followed by the game between the Wizards and the Miami Heat. To purchase, visit fevo.me/teamliquidviewingparty.

The team will host numerous Heritage Nights presented by Alibaba, including German Heritage on March 6 (Dallas), French Heritage on March 15 (Charlotte), Indian Heritage on March 16 (Memphis) and Filipino Heritage on March 23 (Miami).

TICKET SPECIALS

All remaining home games are open to college students in the metropolitan area. Student rush tickets, presented by Chick-Fil-A, are available for purchase by visiting nba.com/wizards/wizards-student-rush-presented-chick-fil. Tickets start as low as $15 and include a meal from Chick-Fil-A.