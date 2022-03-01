Wizards to celebrate sneaker culture with Sneaker Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As a nod to the growing popularity of sneakers and sneaker culture, the Washington Wizards tipped off Sneaker Week on February 28, and will celebrate Sneaker Night presented by Michelob ULTRA on Sunday, March 6th when the Indiana Pacers come to Capital One Arena at 6:00 p.m. For ticket information, visit this LINK.

Throughout the week, fans will have a chance to explore the nuances of sneaker culture and hear from those who are directly involved through Sneaker Stories. The Wizards will host a panel discussion on Wednesday, March 2 with local sneaker influencers to discuss their opinions on the current state of sneaker culture, where they see sneakers going next, top releases, the resale game and more!

Sneaker week will also highlight the connection between sneakers and art. Through “The Art of Sneakers”, the Wizards has team up with Sierato to customize three pairs of sneakers with artwork inspired by Wizards players Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura and Kyle Kuzma. The designed sneakers will be displayed on the concourse for fans to see.

Sneaker Week will conclude on March 6 with Sneaker Night. Prior to the game, fans can attend a SneakerFest experience featuring vendors: the Museum DC, designer Ricardo D Sean, What Are Those? Podcast, Art Curation by Arena Social Arts Club & International Artist Laurenee Gauvin and music by DJ Set Fire.