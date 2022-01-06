Wizards to celebrate Jewish Heritage on January 11

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will celebrate Jewish Heritage Night on Tuesday, January 11, when the team hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 p.m.

As part of the celebration, Jewish artist Arianna Zukerman, a member of Temple Rodef Shalom, will sing the National Anthem and a video message from Michael Herzog, the Israeli Ambassador to the United States, will be played during the game. Fans will be able to enjoy a performance featuring Dance Yesodot as well as a halftime performance by the Avirah Israeli Dance Company.

Jewish Heritage facts will be displayed on all LED signage at the end of timeouts and fans will get to learn more about second-year player Deni Avdija. Wizards in-game hosts Britt and Dennis will wear a special Wizraeli shirt (picture attached). Fans will be able to purchase the shirt exclusively at the Team Store.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Wizards vs. Thunder game by visiting HERE. Purchases made through the link will include a Wizards Yarmulke while supplies last. Individuals will also have access to attend to a postgame Q&A with Wizards play-by-play announcer Justin Kutcher and Avdija.

The Washington Wizards continue to expand their global footprint. In addition to the NBA’s first Israeli Instagram account, the Wizards have a team website in Hebrew and were the first to launch an Israeli Twitter account.