Wizards celebrate Chinese New Year presented by ORG Packaging

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host their annual Chinese New Year celebration presented by ORG Packaging on Jan. 25 when the team hosts the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 p.m. As part of the celebration of the Year of the Tiger, the game will feature a Chinese New Year themed matchup animation as well as facts on the Year of the Tiger. The national anthem will be performed using the Chinese instrument pipa.

Various activities and game integrations honoring Chinese culture will be highlighted throughout the game including the red envelope giveaways, a message from Chinese ambassador Qin Gang and welcome messages featuring Wizards players. Fans attending the game will enjoy a pregame performance by Lan Yun Blue Orchids as well as a traditional Lion Dance performance. The halftime entertainment will be Xing Dance Theater which is a movement research-based company located in Baltimore, Maryland. By combining Chinese and Modern dance, XDT connects audiences to the rich and many Chinese cultures. XDT actively researches Chinese dance and provides educational opportunities to engage Chinese-American and non-Chinese-American populations.

Washington will continue the celebration across the Wizards’ social channels with a campaign honoring Chinese culture. A video of players speaking Mandarin and a video of players doing Chinese character writing will be showcased.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting this LINK. Each ticket purchased through this link will come with a limited-edition Wizards Chinese New Year t-shirt (attached). Quantities are limited.