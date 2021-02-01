Wizards celebrate Black History Month presented by Capital One with activations honoring contributions from local leaders

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards have announced a series of programs to celebrate Black history and culture in honor of Black History Month presented by Capital One. The Wizards’ planned activations will recognize the legacy and contributions from Black leaders and community members during home games and throughout the entire month of February.

Highlights from the Wizards’ Black History Month programming include:

Black-Owned DMV



The Wizards will integrate six local Black-owned businesses into their home game presentations through a digital content initiative. The video series will feature pregame announcements and exclusive interviews dedicated to sharing each business’ unique story. The Black-Owned DMV series will also be available on Wizards social channels and Wizards Virtual Gameday. More information on the Black-Owned DMV series can be found here.

Beat of the Capital



This content video series will focus on music genres prominent in the Black Washington D.C. community. The series will feature five episodes, each discussing a different genre important to Black culture. Hip-hop, R&B/soul, Go-go, jazz and gospel will be highlighted to showcase the historic role Black creators from the Washington D.C. area played in shaping the global music industry. Beat of the Capital will launch on Wizards social channels and Wizards Virtual Gameday.

HBCU Night¬



When the Wizards face off against the Timberwolves on Feb. 27, the team will celebrate Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) through in-game virtual programming and entertainment. Fans can tune into Wizards Virtual Gameday to watch.

Crucial Conversation: Minorites in Sports



In partnership with Pepsi Stronger Together, Crucial Conversation is a virtual roundtable discussion exploring multiple themes within minorities and sports. Panelists will discuss the history, experience and achievements of Black athletes and sports leaders, while also offering advice for young minorities aspiring for a sports career. The Crucial Conversation: Minorites in Sports episode will debut on Monumental Sports Network and Wizards social channels.

Wizards and MSE Black Employee Spotlight



Wizards employees who are members of the Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Minority Employee Resource Group (MERG) will have the opportunity to be spotlighted throughout Black History Month. MERG will recognize various Black employees who have made an impact through their careers across different departments within the Wizards and MSE organization.

NBA Warmup Shooting Shirt



The Wizards will join the NBA league-wide activation by wearing Black History Month warmup t-shirts throughout February. The Nike Dri-Fit T-shirt was designed in collaboration with the National Basketball Players Association.

Additional Black History Month Initiatives from MSE Teams



Monumental Sports and Entertainment’s Washington Capitals and Washington Mystics have also launched initiatives surrounding Black History Month. The Capitals’ initiatives will focus on diversity in hockey, racial equality and the recognition of achievements by Black individuals. The Washington Mystics will focus on the theme of Celebrating the Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity and will explore and uplift the multifaceted stories of Black life with a partnership with the DC Public Library.