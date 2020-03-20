Monumental Sports Network, NBC Sports Washington to simulate postponed Wizards, Capitals games

WASHINGTON D.C. – Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Washington (NBCSW) will present one-hour video game simulations of previously scheduled Washington Wizards (NBA) and Washington Capitals (NHL) through Take Two Interactive’s NBA 2K20 and EA Sports’ NHL 20, respectively, beginning this weekend.

The artificial intelligence (AI) gameplay will be presented in alignment with the teams’ remaining schedules of postponed regular-season games, including opponents and dates. The matchups will be televised on NBCSW, and available via its 24/7 authenticated streaming platforms, and streamed direct-to-consumer on Monumental Sports Network via its website or via any of its available apps on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Xbox.

The Wizards simulations, which begin Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. ET with Wizards vs. Milwaukee, will be conducted through Take-Two Interactive’s NBA 2K20. The viewer experience will include the same video and audio components of NBA 2K20 gameplay, along with contributions from NBCSW’s Wizards experts surrounding the coverage.

The Capitals schedule of game simulations, using EA Sports’ NHL 20, will begin on Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. ET, with a matchup of the last two Stanley Cup Champions, the Capitals vs. St. Louis. Several elements of the NHL 20 user experience will be included, but the presentations will feature commentary from NBCSW’s Capitals announcers.

“We know that fans are as disappointed as we are not to be able to watch our favorite teams on a nightly basis. We hope that these fun and engaging video game simulations will entertain our fans and help provide a greater sense of normalcy during these challenging times,” said Zach Leonsis, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Monumental Sports & Entertainment and General Manager of Monumental Sports Network. “We hope that when people tune in and watch these simulated games, they will be able to enjoy some friendly competitive play from the comforts of their own home.”

“We hope this content gives fans a welcome outlet for their passion and interest in the Capitals and Wizards,” said NBCSW Senior Vice President & General Manager Damon Phillips. “If the video game version of Bradley Beal and Alex Ovechkin live up to their real-life counterparts, fans should be in for a fun experience.”