Wizards in Chicago to take on Bulls

The Wizards will take on the Bulls for a quick one-game stop in Chicago on Wednesday night at 8:00 P.M. Washington has gone 5-5 so far this month, while Chicago is 3-7 in March. Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis will return to Chicago for the second time since being traded, with a bit of extra motivation. Zach LaVine (questionable) and Otto Porter Jr. (doubtful) may not play for the Bulls, and Chicago has already ruled out three other players.

Game Info

United Center | 8:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Trevor Ariza, F – Jeff Green, C – Bobby Portis

Bulls: G – Kris Dunn, G – Shaquille Harrison, G – Zach LaVine, F – Lauri Markkanen, C – Robin Lopez

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left Achilles tendon tear – out)

Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr. (left thumb surgery – out), Chandler Hutchison (right toe injury – out), Denzel Valentine (left ankle surgery – out), Otto Porter Jr. (right rotator cuff strain – doubtful), Zach LaVine (right thigh contusion – questionable)

Storylines

Parker and Portis back in Chicago

Back in February, Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis played in Chicago only three days after being traded from the Bulls to the Wizards. It’s been over a month since the trade, and both guys have found success in Washington. In 17 games, Parker has averaged 14.8 points and 7.4 rebounds, shooting 56.0% from the field. Portis, who has started the last 12 games, has posted 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, including 45.6% from beyond the arc.

Since acquiring Parker and Portis, the Wizards have scored 112.7 points per 100 possession, sixth in the NBA. They rank first in true shooting percentage (58.8%), third in points per game (117.5), fourth in assist percentage (65.2%), and sixth in free throw shooting (81.1%). Parker and Portis have also added a boost on the boards, improving the Wizards’ rebound percentage from 46.6% (29th in the NBA) before February 8 to 49.2% (19th) during the last 17 games.

Slowing down the Bulls in the paint

Last time these two teams met, the Bulls scored a season-high 78 points in the paint. The Wizards were able to win that game, 134-125, but the Bulls hung around by getting to the rim. The Bulls, who rank tenth in the league in points per game on the season (49.8), just put up 76 in the paint against the Suns on Monday, their second-most this year. If Zach LaVine does not play, the Wizards will not have to worry about one of the league’s top driving guards. The Wizards have struggled to defend the rim all season long, and they’ll need to stop the Bulls down low to get the win on Wednesday. On the season, the Wizards rank 28th in the NBA in points in the paint given up at 51.7.

Schedule notes

The Wizards will be playing on the first night of a back-to-back, in which they are 2-11 this season. Washington will host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday; the Wizards are 9-4 on the second night of back-to-backs this season. This will be the Wizards’ penultimate back-to-back, with the final one coming next week in Los Angeles (Lakers) and Phoenix. The Bulls will be playing their first home game back after returning from a three-game West coast road trip. They won one of three games out West, beating the Suns on Monday night, 116-101.