Wizards battle, but fall to Bucks in fourth preseason game

In their fourth preseason game, the Wizards lost a close one to the Bucks on Sunday, falling 115-108. Washington had another strong performance from beyond the arc, making 19-of-46 (41.3%) from 3-point. Both the Wizards and Bucks struggled with turnovers, with 21 and 23 respectively.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting in 23 minutes. Thomas Bryant scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, including four 3-pointers. In his return to action, Rui Hachimura posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Chiozza had a strong game off the bench, scoring 14 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

Both Justin Robinson and Isaac Bonga left the game with ankle injuries. Brooks did not have an update postgame.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) was a late scratch. Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 22 points, while Sterling Brown added 18 off the bench.

Hachimura struggled from the free throw line (1-8), but he did deliver a double-double. The 21-year old rookie was especially good on the offensive glass, posting seven offensive rebounds. The coaching staff has challenged Hachimura to be aggressive on the glass, and he delivered on Sunday.

"I liked the fact that he was competing and he was rebounding because you're not going to hit all your shots," Brooks said of Hachimura's performance. "If you shoot the ball well you missed 50 percent of them. I like how he competed. He rebounded the ball, and he gave us opportunities and he started getting a little bit better rhythm in that that fourth quarter, but I was trying to keep his minutes at a certain number. But I thought he was solid, even though he didn't shoot the ball well.”

Now after spending plentiful time and playing together for almost a month now, the Wizards have shown great chemistry from the starters to the end of the bench. After the game, Moe Wagner echoed that the team is playing well together and is showing an identity as a tough team.

"I think as a team, overall, we've done a really good job," Wagner said. "Just connecting really well, just talking to each other, and planting confidence in each other. I think it looks good so far.”

The Wizards will wrap up the preseason on Friday in Philadelphia. Tip is set for 7:00 P.M. against the Sixers.