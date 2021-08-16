Recap: Wizards win over Bucks behind Kispert's 18 points

FINAL: Wizards 93 | Bucks 83

Wizards: Corey Kispert (18), Caleb Homesley (15), Mason Jones (14)

Bucks: Jordan Nwora (18), Mamadi Diakite (18), Sando Mamukelashvili (11)

The Wizards defeated the Bucks 93-83 on Sunday afternoon at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Washington was led by rookie Corey Kispert, who scored 18 points on 7-12 (.583) shooting and 4-7 (.571) from 3-point range.

“I felt like the game kind of slowed down a little bit for me,” Kispert said postgame. “But also, the shots fell. I probably took the same amount of shots as I did in the first couple games, but when the ball finds the bottom of the net, things feel a little bit easier. It’s just taking it game-by-game.”

Caleb Homesley (15), Mason Jones (14) and Jaime Echenique (13) joined Kispert in double-figure scoring.

After the Bucks scored on their first possession of the game, Kispert knocked down his first 3-point attempt of the night to spark a 10-0 Wizards run. Washington cooled off, finishing the first quarter shooting 5-20 (.250) overall and 2-9 (.222) from 3-point range. Jaime Echenique, who scored 17 points in the Wizards’ last outing against Brooklyn, scored a team-high six points in the first quarter.

The Wizards turned their shooting around in the second quarter, scoring 15 consecutive points, including six consecutive by Mason Jones and a 3-pointer by Echenique to take a 33-25 lead. Kispert scored seven of his 18 points in six minutes the second quarter, shooting 3-4 (.750) from the field. Washington bounced back from its cold start to shoot 5-9 (.556) from three in the second quarter.

The Wizards took a six-point lead into the second half and never looked back, leading by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter. Homesley scored 13 of his 15 points after halftime, shooting 6-10 (.600) from the field.

“Having played a couple games now and going through some things – the recognition is better,” Wizards Summer League head coach Mike Miller said postgame. “The one thing that we talked about is when we have problems on the floor, we solve them together. I think the trust a little better. I think their feel is a little bit better for what we’re trying to do. I thought we helped each other well tonight during those stretches.”

Next up, the Wizards will play their fourth-and-final Summer League game on Monday afternoon, taking on the Pacers at 3:00 P.M. ET at Cox Pavilion. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBATV.