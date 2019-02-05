Wizards in Milwaukee to face Bucks again

The Wizards will head to Milwaukee on Wednesday for a one-game road trip to conclude the season series with the Bucks. After the Bucks defeated the Wizards in Washington on Saturday, the two teams will meet again for the first and only time in Milwaukee. The Bucks have won 21 of their last 25 games, while the Wizards have dropped four of five.

Game Info

Fiserv Forum | 8:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington/ESPN | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Trevor Ariza, F – Otto Porter Jr., C – Thomas Bryant

Bucks: G – Eric Bledsoe, G – Malcolm Brogdon, F – Khris Middleton, F – Giannis Antetokounmpo, C – Brook Lopez

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left Achilles tendon tear – out), Markieff Morris (transient cervical neuropraxia – out), Troy Brown Jr. (left ankle sprain – out)

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo (bilateral heel bursitis – out), Jason Smith (left knee soreness – questionable)

Storylines

Strong bench play of late

During their last five games, Washington’s bench has stepped up. Ranking fourth in the NBA during that span, the Wizards’ reserves are averaging 45.0 points per game. The bench collectively is shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc. On the season, the Wizards are 13th in the NBA with 37.5 bench points per game. Since moving Jeff Green to the bench, the Georgetown product has scored 23, 20, and 26 points respectively in those three games. Jordan McRae has provided a boost off the bench with three double-digit performances in his last four appearances. Washington will need a full team effort on Wednesday to earn one of its most impressive victories of the season.

Perimeter difference

In the Wizards’ last two games, the Bucks (17-39) and the Hawks (20-41) have combined to shoot 46.3% from deep. Granted, both teams hit a lot of tough shots against the Wizards in those two games, but Washington has to step up on the perimeter more on Wednesday to give themselves a chance to win. Entering Wednesday, 41.8% of the Bucks’ shots are 3-pointers and only 5.2% of them are from midrange, which rank second most and third least respectively in the NBA. We all know how dominant Giannis Antetokounmpo can be around the rim, but D.J. Wilson, Tony Snell, Malcolm Brogdon, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, and Sterling Brown are all shooting 37.0% or better from deep on the season.

For the Wizards, they’ve only made 46-of-135 (34.1%) from deep in their last four games. After a hot stretch during January, the Wizards’ shooting numbers have come back down. Washington needs their shooters to hit open looks to earn the win. Of note, Beal is two 3-pointers shy of 1,000 for his career, which would make him the youngest player in NBA history to make 1,000.

Milwaukee a tough place to play

Not only do the Bucks have the best record in the NBA at 39-13, but Milwaukee enters Wednesday’s game with the East’s best home record at 22-4. The Bucks outscore their opponents by 9.8 points per 100 possessions overall, but are even better at home with a 13.5 net rating. Considering the Wizards have struggled on the road (6-20 this season), Wednesday will certainly be a challenge against the NBA’s best team and the East’s best home team. Still, the Wizards have won three straight games in Milwaukee, but this will be the Wizards’ first visit to the new Fiserv Forum.