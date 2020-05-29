Wizards begin individual voluntary workouts at MedStar Wizards Performance Center

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they will allow players to participate in individual voluntary workouts at the MedStar Wizards Performance Center. Players began workouts today while strictly following all guidelines from local DC health officials and rules and restrictions set forth by the NBA. The MedStar Wizards Performance Center will remain closed to the general staffs of the Wizards, Mystics and Go-Go until local guidelines allow for re-opening.

The Wizards and Monumental Sports & Entertainment are committed to maintaining the health and safety of our fans, employees and players. We encourage everyone to stay home, continue hygienic practices such as frequent hand washing, maintaining social distancing protocols and wearing a face mask where advised. Please be safe as we work together to stay connected and get through this difficult time.

Stringent protocols and precautions will be in place to ensure the safest possible working environment and include, but are not limited to:

- All workouts will be on a voluntary basis



- The individual workouts will be conducted with one player per half court, with only one member of the coaching or training staff per player and no overlap



- Players will only use the court and weight room areas (locker rooms, training rooms, dining areas and offices will remain closed)



- Players will wear masks while in the building other than when participating in on-court sessions; staff members will wear gloves and masks at all times when in the building



- All workout spaces and equipment will be thoroughly cleaned between workouts



- Team medical staff will administer symptom and temperature checks prior to anyone entering the facility



- There will be no media, general staff or public access to the facility



The following video provides an illustration of the procedures players and authorized staff followed upon their return to the MedStar Wizards Performance Center for individual workouts: