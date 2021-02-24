Wizards announce second half of 2020-21 schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced the second half of their 2020-21 regular season schedule today, with the second half opener set for Wednesday, Mar. 10, in Memphis. The 2020-21 Wizards season is presented by Capital One.

The Wizards will open their home slate with a five-game homestand which marks the team’s longest of the second half, with visits from the Philadelphia 76ers (Mar.12), back-to-back games versus the Milwaukee Bucks (Mar. 13 and 15), Sacramento Kings (Mar. 17) and Utah Jazz (Mar. 18). The team will then travel to New York for a three-game road trip to face the Brooklyn Nets (Mar. 21) and the New York Knicks (Mar. 23 and 25).

Month-by-month look at the second half of the schedule!#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 24, 2021

Washington’s longest road trip is a six-game, 10-day stretch from Apr. 5-14, with stops in Florida, to face the Toronto Raptors in Tampa on Apr. 5 and the Orlando Magic on Apr. 7. The team will then travel to the west coast to take on the Golden State Warriors (Apr. 9), Phoenix Suns (Apr. 10), Utah Jazz (Apr. 12) and Sacramento Kings (Apr. 14).

During the second half of the season, the Wizards will also host the Golden State Warriors on Apr. 21 and the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers on Apr. 28. The team will also embark on a five-game, nine-day road trip to face the Milwaukee Bucks (May 5), the Raptors in Tampa (May 6), Indiana Pacers (May 8), and two matchups in Atlanta versus the Hawks (May 10 and 12). The Wizards will return home after that stretch with games versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 14 and Charlotte Hornets on May 16 to close out the regular season.

There are eight back-to-backs scheduled for the second half, including five back-to-back sets at Capital One Arena. All Wizards games will be televised on NBC Sports Washington and heard on WFED 1500 AM and the official Wizards app. The Wizards will have five games on NBATV (Mar 18. vs. UTA, Mar. 21 at BKN, Apr. 9 at GSW, May 8 at IND and May 10 at ATL).