Wizards announce roster for 2021 Training Camp presented by Medstar Health

WASHINGTON, DC – The Wizards will begin training camp presented by Medstar Health on Tuesday, September 28.

The Wizards’ 20-man roster (below) includes nine returning players from last season, headlined by three-time All-Star and 2021 All-NBA selection Bradley Beal, as well as draft picks Corey Kispert and Isaiah Todd and offseason additions Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.