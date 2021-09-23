Wizards announce roster for 2021 Training Camp presented by Medstar Health

Posted: Sep 23, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – The Wizards will begin training camp presented by Medstar Health on Tuesday, September 28.

The Wizards’ 20-man roster (below) includes nine returning players from last season, headlined by three-time All-Star and 2021 All-NBA selection Bradley Beal, as well as draft picks Corey Kispert and Isaiah Todd and offseason additions Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

# NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/FROM YEARS
9 Deni Avdija F 6-9 210 01/03/01 Israel 1
3 Bradley Beal G 6-3 207 06/28/93 Florida/USA 9
42 Davis Bertans F 6-10 225 11/12/92 Latvia 5
13 Thomas Bryant C 6-10 248 07/31/97 Indiana/USA 4
1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope G 6-5 204 02/18/93 Georgia/USA 8
26 Spencer Dinwiddie G 6-5 215 04/06/93 Colorado/USA 7
12 Jaime Echenique C 6-11 258 04/27/97 Wichita State/Colombia R
21 Daniel Gafford C 6-10 234 10/01/98 Arkansas/USA 2
16 Anthony Gill F 6-8 230 10/17/92 Virginia/USA 1
7 Jordan Goodwin G 6-3 200 10/23/98 St. Louis/USA R
8 Rui Hachimura F 6-8 230 02/08/98 Gonzaga/Japan 2
6 Montrezl Harrell F 6-7 240 01/26/94 Louisville/USA 6
4 Aaron Holiday G 6-0 185 09/30/96 UCLA/USA 3
34 Jay Huff C 7-1 240 08/25/98 Virginia/USA R
24 Corey Kispert F 6-7 220 03/03/99 Gonzaga/USA R
33 Kyle Kuzma F 6-10 221 09/24/95 Utah/USA 4
19 Raul Neto G 6-1 180 05/19/92 Brazil 6
20 Jordan Schakel F 6-6 200 06/13/98 San Diego State/USA R
14 Isaiah Todd F 6-10 210 10/17/21 USA R
5 Cassius Winston G 6-1 185 02/28/98 Michigan State/USA 1
