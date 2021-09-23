Wizards announce roster for 2021 Training Camp presented by Medstar Health
WASHINGTON, DC – The Wizards will begin training camp presented by Medstar Health on Tuesday, September 28.
The Wizards’ 20-man roster (below) includes nine returning players from last season, headlined by three-time All-Star and 2021 All-NBA selection Bradley Beal, as well as draft picks Corey Kispert and Isaiah Todd and offseason additions Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
|#
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|COLLEGE/FROM
|YEARS
|9
|Deni Avdija
|F
|6-9
|210
|01/03/01
|Israel
|1
|3
|Bradley Beal
|G
|6-3
|207
|06/28/93
|Florida/USA
|9
|42
|Davis Bertans
|F
|6-10
|225
|11/12/92
|Latvia
|5
|13
|Thomas Bryant
|C
|6-10
|248
|07/31/97
|Indiana/USA
|4
|1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|G
|6-5
|204
|02/18/93
|Georgia/USA
|8
|26
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|G
|6-5
|215
|04/06/93
|Colorado/USA
|7
|12
|Jaime Echenique
|C
|6-11
|258
|04/27/97
|Wichita State/Colombia
|R
|21
|Daniel Gafford
|C
|6-10
|234
|10/01/98
|Arkansas/USA
|2
|16
|Anthony Gill
|F
|6-8
|230
|10/17/92
|Virginia/USA
|1
|7
|Jordan Goodwin
|G
|6-3
|200
|10/23/98
|St. Louis/USA
|R
|8
|Rui Hachimura
|F
|6-8
|230
|02/08/98
|Gonzaga/Japan
|2
|6
|Montrezl Harrell
|F
|6-7
|240
|01/26/94
|Louisville/USA
|6
|4
|Aaron Holiday
|G
|6-0
|185
|09/30/96
|UCLA/USA
|3
|34
|Jay Huff
|C
|7-1
|240
|08/25/98
|Virginia/USA
|R
|24
|Corey Kispert
|F
|6-7
|220
|03/03/99
|Gonzaga/USA
|R
|33
|Kyle Kuzma
|F
|6-10
|221
|09/24/95
|Utah/USA
|4
|19
|Raul Neto
|G
|6-1
|180
|05/19/92
|Brazil
|6
|20
|Jordan Schakel
|F
|6-6
|200
|06/13/98
|San Diego State/USA
|R
|14
|Isaiah Todd
|F
|6-10
|210
|10/17/21
|USA
|R
|5
|Cassius Winston
|G
|6-1
|185
|02/28/98
|Michigan State/USA
|1
