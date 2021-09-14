Wizards announce radio partnership with The Team 980

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards and Monumental Sports and Entertainment announced a new radio partnership with The Team 980 (WTEM-AM) today to broadcast all 82 games of the 2021-22 season. The partnership returns the Wizards to a flagship sports radio station for the first time in seven seasons.

“We are excited to have the Wizards radio broadcast on The Team 980 for this season and beyond,” said Monumental Sports and Entertainment Chief Marketing Office Hunter Lochmann. “We know Wizards fans listen to sports radio and this will be a natural extension of their listening day. And it’s a perfect time for the Wizards team to have a new home as we introduce a new coach and a new roster, led by perennial All-Star Bradley Beal.”

With the new partnership, all 82 games of the Wizards’ season will now be broadcasted on the flagship station, with the familiar voices of Dave Johnson and Glenn Consor serving as the primary announce team. Johnson returns for his 25th season as the franchise’s play-by-play voice, while Consor will be in his 15th season as color commentator.

The Team 980, an Audacy station, will host a variety of Wizards programming, including regular appearances from Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and general manager Tommy Sheppard.

Wizards’ games will also continue to be broadcasted on WFED 1500 for the 2021-22 season.