Wizards announce 2022 Summer League schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today their schedule at NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 in Las Vegas, which will begin with their first game on Saturday, July 9.

Washington will play four scheduled games to begin Summer League, starting with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons at Thomas & Mack Center that will air on ESPN2 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Wizards will follow that with a back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns that will air on NBA TV at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The Summer League slate concludes with a pair of games against the New Orleans Pelicans on July 13 at 6:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV and the Indiana Pacers on July 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET airing on ESPN2. A fifth game will be determined at the conclusion of the four scheduled games.

The 17th NBA 2K23 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games July 7-15, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17.

Washington’s full schedule can be found below. More information on the team’s roster will be announced at a later date.