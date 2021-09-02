Wizards announce 2021 preseason schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today the team’s four-game 2021 preseason schedule, which features two home games at Capital One Arena.

Washington will begin preseason action at Toyota Center in Houston, TX, when they take on the Rockets on October 5. The team will return to Capital One Arena to face the New York Knicks on October 9 and Toronto Raptors on October 12. The Wizards will close out the preseason in New York with a matchup against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 15.

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.