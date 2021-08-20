Wizards announce 2021-22 schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced their 2021-22 regular season schedule today, with the season opener set for Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Toronto. The 2021-22 Wizards season will be presented by Capital One.

The Wizards’ home schedule begins with the opener versus the Pacers on Friday, Oct 22. The team will also welcome the Atlanta Hawks (Oct. 28) and Boston Celtics (Oct. 30) to Capital One Arena during the month of October.

Washington is scheduled to appear on national television twice this season with matchups versus Toronto (Jan. 21 on ESPN) and in Milwaukee (Feb. 1 on TNT). The team will also appear on NBATV four times (Oct. 25 at Brooklyn, Dec. 28 at Miami, March 11 at LA Lakers and April 8 vs. New York). This season’s home schedule includes two holiday games: a New Year’s Day matchup against the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 p.m. and an MLK Day (Jan. 17) matinée against the Philadelphia 76ers at 2:00 p.m. The home schedule also features one visit from the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks (Nov. 7), two visits each by the Brooklyn Nets (Jan. 19 and Feb. 10) and Miami Heat (Nov. 20 and Feb. 7) as well as visits from the Phoenix Suns (Feb. 5), Los Angeles Lakers (Mar. 19) and Golden State Warriors (March 27).

The Wizards will have an eight-game homestand from Jan. 11-25 with visits from Oklahoma City (Jan. 11), Orlando (Jan. 12), Portland (Jan. 15), Philadelphia (Jan. 17-MLK Matinee), Brooklyn (Jan. 19), Toronto (Jan. 21), Boston (Jan. 23) and the LA Clippers (Jan. 25), marking the second time in franchise history and first time since 1984 the team has had a homestand of eight games. The team’s longest road stretch is six games from Dec. 13-23, beginning out West with games against Denver (Dec. 13), Sacramento (Dec. 15), Phoenix (Dec. 16), and Utah (Dec. 18) before heading to New York to face the Nets (Dec. 21) and Knicks (Dec. 23). The team will embark on a four-game west coast trip from March 9-14 with games against the Clippers, Lakers, Trail Blazers and Warriors.

During the 21-22 season, the Wizards will play 13 back-to-backs, with two sets coming at Capital One Arena (Jan 11 vs. OKC/Jan 12 vs. ORL and March 29 vs. CHI/March 30 vs. ORL). Each team in the Eastern Conference will visit Capital One Arena twice with the exception of the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks (Nov. 7) and New York Knicks (April 9), while the Wizards will visit the Chicago Bulls (Jan. 7) and Philadelphia 76ers (March 2) only once during the regular season.

All weekday & Saturday home games will tip off at 7:00 p.m. with the exceptions of the game versus Boston on Oct. 30 (5:00 pm), the MLK Day game against Philadelphia on Jan. 17 (2:00 p.m.) the nationally televised game versus Toronto on Jan. 21 (8:00 p.m.) and the March 19 contest versus the Lakers (8:00 p.m.). All Sunday home games will tip off at 6:00 p.m. with the exception of the Jan. 23 game against Boston (3:30 p.m.).

All Wizards games other than the Feb. 1 game at Milwaukee (TNT) are scheduled to be televised by NBC Sports Washington. All games can be heard via radio on the official Wizards app, with further radio broadcast information to be announced at a later date.

For information on Wizards full and partial season ticket plans, and to secure your seats for the upcoming season, please call or text 202.661.5050. Information on individual game tickets will be available at a later date.