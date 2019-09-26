Wizards announce 2019 training camp roster

WASHINGTON, DC –Washington Wizards Training Camp presented by MedStar Health will take place at the Medstar Wizards Performance Center beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The Wizards’ 20-man roster (attached) includes four-year veteran Justin Anderson, second-year pro Chris Chiozza, two-way player rookie Garrison Matthews and rookies Phil Booth and Justin Robinson.

Anderson (6-6, 230 lbs.), has complied career averages of 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 216 career games (23 starts) with Dallas, Philadelphia and Atlanta. A native of Montross, Virginia, he played high school basketball at Montrose Christian Academy in Rockville, Maryland. Anderson went on to play collegiately at the University of Virginia where he was named ACC Sixth Man of the Year in 2014 and Second Team All-ACC in 2014. He was selected 21st overall by the Mavericks in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Mathews (6-5, 201 lbs), was signed to a two-way contract by the team on July 14. He played collegiately at Lipscomb where he was the 2019 Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year. During his senior campaign, Mathews averaged 20.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting .443 from the field and .403 from three-point range.

Chiozza (6-0, 176lbs.) appeared in 47 games (46 starts) with the Capital City Go-Go last season and averaged 13.2 points, 7.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds, earning All-Rookie G League honors. He was signed by the Rockets in March and finished the season in Houston, appearing in seven games.

Booth (6-3, 194lbs.) signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards in July. A native of Baltimore, Booth played his high school basketball at Mount Saint Joseph before heading to Villanova. At Villanova, Booth was a member of two National Championship squads (2015, 2017) and averaged 18.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game as a senior.

Robinson (6-2, 195 lbs.) signed a free agent deal with the Wizards on July 12. He played all four seasons at Virginia Tech and averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 assists, while shooting .473 from the field. Robinson finished his collegiate career with a school record 562 assists.