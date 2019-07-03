Wizards announce 2019 Summer League roster
Wizards’ Vegas entry highlighted by Brown, Hachimura and Schofield
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced their roster that will compete in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas.
The roster will feature the team’s 2019 first round pick Rui Hachimura, the first Japanese-born player ever selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, as well as 2019 second round pick Admiral Schofield. Las Vegas native and 2018 first round pick Troy Brown Jr. will also join the squad for his second Summer League stint. The team will be coached by Robert Pack.
The Wizards will play in four preliminary round games from July 6-11, all at Thomas and Mack Center. Following the first four games, Washington will either qualify for an eight-team playoff or play in one consolation round game under the new 2019 format.
The team’s first game will be on Saturday, August 6, when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. The game can be seen on ESPN or streamed on Monumental Sports Network.
MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, which features all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, will tip off with 10 games on July 5 and continue through Monday, July 15, at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.
|No.
|Name
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|COLLEGE/COUNTRY
|LAST TEAM
|YRS
|16
|Noah Allen
|G/F
|6-7
|215
|02/01/95
|Hawaii
|Capital City Go-Go
|R
|33
|Armoni Brooks
|G
|6-3
|185
|06/05/98
|Houston
|Houston
|R
|35
|Elijah Brown
|G
|6-4
|200
|02/19/95
|Oregon
|Grand Rapids Drive
|R
|6
|Troy Brown, Jr.
|G/F
|6-7
|215
|07/28/99
|Oregon
|Oregon
|1
|14
|Troy Caupain
|G
|6-4
|210
|11/29/95
|Cincinnati
|Lakeland Magic
|1
|40
|Corey Davis
|G
|6-1
|190
|06/04/97
|Houston
|Houston
|R
|8
|Rui Hachimura
|F
|6-8
|230
|02/08/98
|Gonzaga
|Gonzaga
|R
|24
|Garrison Mathews
|G
|6-7
|204
|10/24/96
|Lipscomb
|Lipscomb
|R
|54
|Anzejs Pasecniks
|C
|7-1
|229
|12/20/95
|Latvia
|Herbalife Gran Canaria
|R
|22
|Tarik Phillip
|G
|6-3
|185
|08/10/93
|West Virginia
|Memphis Hustle
|R
|7
|Justin Robinson
|G
|6-2
|195
|10/12/97
|Virginia Tech
|Virginia Tech
|R
|30
|Issuf Sanon
|G
|6-4
|185
|10/30/99
|Ukraine
|Olimpija Ljubljana
|R
|1
|Admiral Schofield
|F
|6-6
|241
|03/30/97
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|R
|51
|Jeff Withey
|C
|7-0
|230
|03/07/90
|Kansas
|Lavrio B.C.
|5
Summer League Head Coach: Robert Pack
Assistant Coaches: David Adkins, Ryan Richman, Kamran Sufi, Jimmy Bradshaw, Landon Tatum, Alex McLean, Isaac Jenkins, Ryan Lumpkin, Mike Williams, Zuri Williams, Jarell Christian
