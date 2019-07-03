Wizards announce 2019 Summer League roster

Wizards’ Vegas entry highlighted by Brown, Hachimura and Schofield
Posted: Jul 03, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced their roster that will compete in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas.

The roster will feature the team’s 2019 first round pick Rui Hachimura, the first Japanese-born player ever selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, as well as 2019 second round pick Admiral Schofield. Las Vegas native and 2018 first round pick Troy Brown Jr. will also join the squad for his second Summer League stint. The team will be coached by Robert Pack.

The Wizards will play in four preliminary round games from July 6-11, all at Thomas and Mack Center. Following the first four games, Washington will either qualify for an eight-team playoff or play in one consolation round game under the new 2019 format.

The team’s first game will be on Saturday, August 6, when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. The game can be seen on ESPN or streamed on Monumental Sports Network.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, which features all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, will tip off with 10 games on July 5 and continue through Monday, July 15, at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

No.NamePOSHTWTDOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY LAST TEAMYRS
16Noah AllenG/F6-721502/01/95 Hawaii Capital City Go-GoR
33Armoni BrooksG6-318506/05/98 Houston HoustonR
35Elijah BrownG6-420002/19/95 Oregon Grand Rapids DriveR
6Troy Brown, Jr.G/F6-721507/28/99 Oregon Oregon1
14Troy CaupainG6-421011/29/95 Cincinnati Lakeland Magic1
40Corey DavisG6-119006/04/97 Houston HoustonR
8Rui HachimuraF6-823002/08/98 Gonzaga GonzagaR
24Garrison MathewsG6-720410/24/96 Lipscomb LipscombR
54Anzejs PasecniksC7-122912/20/95 Latvia Herbalife Gran CanariaR
22Tarik PhillipG6-318508/10/93 West Virginia Memphis HustleR
7Justin RobinsonG6-219510/12/97 Virginia Tech Virginia TechR
30Issuf SanonG6-418510/30/99 Ukraine Olimpija LjubljanaR
1Admiral SchofieldF6-624103/30/97 Tennessee TennesseeR
51Jeff WitheyC7-023003/07/90 Kansas Lavrio B.C.5

Summer League Head Coach: Robert Pack
Assistant Coaches: David Adkins, Ryan Richman, Kamran Sufi, Jimmy Bradshaw, Landon Tatum, Alex McLean, Isaac Jenkins, Ryan Lumpkin, Mike Williams, Zuri Williams, Jarell Christian

