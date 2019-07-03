Wizards announce 2019 Summer League roster

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced their roster that will compete in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas.

The roster will feature the team’s 2019 first round pick Rui Hachimura, the first Japanese-born player ever selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, as well as 2019 second round pick Admiral Schofield. Las Vegas native and 2018 first round pick Troy Brown Jr. will also join the squad for his second Summer League stint. The team will be coached by Robert Pack.

The Wizards will play in four preliminary round games from July 6-11, all at Thomas and Mack Center. Following the first four games, Washington will either qualify for an eight-team playoff or play in one consolation round game under the new 2019 format.

The team’s first game will be on Saturday, August 6, when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. The game can be seen on ESPN or streamed on Monumental Sports Network.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, which features all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, will tip off with 10 games on July 5 and continue through Monday, July 15, at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

No. Name POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY LAST TEAM YRS 16 Noah Allen G/F 6-7 215 02/01/95 Hawaii Capital City Go-Go R 33 Armoni Brooks G 6-3 185 06/05/98 Houston Houston R 35 Elijah Brown G 6-4 200 02/19/95 Oregon Grand Rapids Drive R 6 Troy Brown, Jr. G/F 6-7 215 07/28/99 Oregon Oregon 1 14 Troy Caupain G 6-4 210 11/29/95 Cincinnati Lakeland Magic 1 40 Corey Davis G 6-1 190 06/04/97 Houston Houston R 8 Rui Hachimura F 6-8 230 02/08/98 Gonzaga Gonzaga R 24 Garrison Mathews G 6-7 204 10/24/96 Lipscomb Lipscomb R 54 Anzejs Pasecniks C 7-1 229 12/20/95 Latvia Herbalife Gran Canaria R 22 Tarik Phillip G 6-3 185 08/10/93 West Virginia Memphis Hustle R 7 Justin Robinson G 6-2 195 10/12/97 Virginia Tech Virginia Tech R 30 Issuf Sanon G 6-4 185 10/30/99 Ukraine Olimpija Ljubljana R 1 Admiral Schofield F 6-6 241 03/30/97 Tennessee Tennessee R 51 Jeff Withey C 7-0 230 03/07/90 Kansas Lavrio B.C. 5

Summer League Head Coach: Robert Pack

Assistant Coaches: David Adkins, Ryan Richman, Kamran Sufi, Jimmy Bradshaw, Landon Tatum, Alex McLean, Isaac Jenkins, Ryan Lumpkin, Mike Williams, Zuri Williams, Jarell Christian