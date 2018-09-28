Wizards announce 2018-19 regional TV, radio information

WFED 1500 AM Returns as Wizards Radio Network Flagship Station

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards have announced regional television and radio broadcast information for 2018-19 NBA preseason and regular-season games.

NBC Sports Washington (NBCSW) will present live coverage of 83 Wizards games this season, including 79 regular-season and four preseason contests. NBCSW’s live coverage, including pregame and postgame shows, will continue to be available on NBCSportsWashington.com and the NBC Sports app. NBCSW’s live games will be led by play-by-play announcer Steve Buckhantz, analyst Kara Lawson and reporter Chris Miller.

NBCSW will surround regular-season games with live news, analysis, commentary and interviews. Wizards Pregame Live and Wizards Postgame Live will be presented for 30 minutes immediately before and after games, respectively, with Miller serving as host. NBCSW’s multiplatform Wizards coverage will feature a stable of experts and insiders, including Drew Gooden, Tony Massenburg, Phil Chenier, Christy Winters Scott, Chase Hughes, Chris Miles and Jimmy Patsos, the former Siena and Loyola Maryland head coach and longtime Maryland Terrapins assistant who is entering his first season with the network.

Also new to NBCSW this season, Nick Ashooh and Wes Hall will lead Wizards Outsiders to deliver a unique, fan-focused perspective on the team surrounding games. Live editions of the program will be presented for a half hour before Wizards Pregame Live and following Wizards Postgame Live.

As previously announced, three Wizards games are scheduled for exclusive national telecasts on TNT. In addition, the Wizards are scheduled for five non-exclusive games on ESPN and nine on NBATV, which will be televised on NBCSW in the Washington/Baltimore region. NBCSW’s live pregame and postgame coverage will surround TNT’s exclusive live-game coverage. The full regional and national television schedule is attached.

NBCSW’s digital platforms, led by NBCSportsWashington.com, will deliver extensive multimedia content covering the Wizards. Wizards Gameday Live will stream live at 12 p.m. before most weekday home games to bring news, analysis and interviews from morning shootarounds. The recently re-launched Wizards Talk podcast will publish new episodes the morning after every game, as well as one other time each week. Wizards Gameday Live and Wizards Talk will be led by Miller.

The WGL Washington Wizards Radio Network will provide live audio of every game this season, with the 50,000-watt WFED 1500 AM in Washington, D.C., serving as the flagship for the network that includes 12 stations from West Virginia to North Carolina. Live Wizards coverage will also be available within a 75-mile radius on the Washington Wizards app, NBA Audio League Pass, Sirius/XM and TuneIn Premium.

Play-by-play announcer Dave Johnson is back for his 22nd season calling the action and will be joined by Glenn Consor, who is set for his 12th season. WGL Washington Wizards Radio Network coverage will include 15 minutes of pregame and 45 minutes of postgame coverage. Listeners can call Consor in the postgame show, which also features host Bryan Albin.

Fans can also listen to comprehensive Wizards coverage – highlighted by around-the-clock news, extended pregame coverage, player interviews, features and classic games – with Wizards Radio 24/7. Wizards Radio 24/7 is available at wizardsradio247.com, on the Washington Wizards app and on TuneIn.